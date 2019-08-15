Bailey Brauer Co-Founders Recognized by Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer have earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their commercial litigation work. Mr. Bailey earned additional recognition for his appellate practice from Best Lawyers, one of the most respected U.S.-based attorney guides.

"No one focuses on winning honors. But when you are recognized for outstanding service, we know it's because our clients trust us and our peers respect us," said Mr. Brauer.

"We do not take this recognition for granted," added Mr. Bailey. "This just pushes us to continue to work hard to deliver on that trust."

Mr. Bailey is nationally known for his trial and appellate practice in complex tort and other commercial cases in federal and state courts. He has been honored as one of The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Texas Civil Plaintiff Lawyers. He represents clients in corporate litigation as well as in putative class actions and mass action lawsuits. Considering his representation of some of the world's largest agriculture companies, Mr. Bailey also contributed significant expertise to sections of the ABA's recently released Agriculture and Food Handbook.

Mr. Brauer represents companies and high net worth individuals involved in high-stakes business litigation across a wide range of industries. He focuses on disputes involving claims of fraud, tortious interference, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conspiracy, deceptive trade practices, trade secret theft, RICO, and antitrust violations. Mr. Brauer has successfully defended clients facing class and collective actions and represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex tort and negligence cases.

The profession's oldest U.S. peer-review guide, The Best Lawyers in America is also among the most respected. Selection is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

In addition to The Best Lawyers in America, the nationally respected firm and its individual lawyers have earned honors from BTI Consulting Group, Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine since the firm opened in 2013.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

