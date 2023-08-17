Bailey Brauer Trial Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Trio recognized for commercial litigation, appellate work

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer , along with partner Ben Stewart , have earned selection to the 2024 edition of the prestigious The Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

Each of the three Dallas trial boutique attorneys were honored for their commercial litigation work. Additionally, Mr. Bailey was featured among the nation's top appellate attorneys.

Mr. Bailey represents clients in matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act. The nationally known trial and appellate attorney's work has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, the National Trial Lawyers, Texas Trailblazers, BTI Consulting, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Texas Super Lawyers.

Known for skillfully developing creative resolutions to the most complex disputes and presenting cases to judges and juries, Mr. Brauer regularly handles matters ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duty. His success on high-stakes cases has earned professional accolades including Chambers USA Leading Lawyers, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators, and Texas Trailblazers. He is also a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow.

Mr. Stewart represents clients in federal and state courts in bankruptcy and complex commercial litigation involving contractual disputes, breaches of fiduciary duties, insurance coverage, and officer/director liability. He also serves as a mediator and assists companies with both internal and governmental investigations, including responding to civil investigative demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In addition to Best Lawyers, his work has earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers, as well as Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Leading Bankruptcy Lawyers.

One of the legal industry's oldest and most respected peer-review guides, The Best Lawyers in America recognition is based on confidential evaluations by Best Lawyers members in the same practice area, with final selection made following rigorous editorial research. For more information, including the full 2024 listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions.

