Bailey Glasser Announces Promotions for 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Glasser is pleased to announce the election of James Kauffman and Patrick Muench as partners in the firm. "We are proud to make this announcement as both James and Patrick have stood out in their legal practice and commitment to our clients," said Founding Partner Ben Bailey.

James Kauffman (Washington) concentrates his practice on complex business litigation and class actions specifically in the areas of consumer protection, business litigation, and securities. He has represented consumers, investors, state attorneys general, municipalities, and whistleblowers in a wide variety of disputes in both court and arbitration forums across the country. "James has distinguished himself in all of the cases he touches and shown remarkable professionalism while delivering exceptional client service," said Partner Jonathan Marshall.

Patrick Muench (Chicago) litigates complex commercial cases with an emphasis on ERISA, antitrust, and oil and gas disputes. He is particularly adept at handling ERISA related matters including bringing cases on behalf of employee stock ownership plans ("ESOPs"). "Patrick has been instrumental in helping the firm bring suits against companies who have breached their fiduciary duties against pensioners," said Partner Gregory Porter. "I am excited to continue working with Patrick as he begins this new leadership opportunity within Bailey Glasser."

Founding Partner Brian Glasser continued, "Congratulations to both Patrick and James on their elections to partner. Their client work and dedication to the firm have been an integral part of our success and enabled us to meet today's complex legal challenges."

New Partner Patrick Muench will practice out of Bailey Glasser's new Chicago office. "We are extremely pleased to continue the firm's expansion and offer sophisticated legal services to clients throughout the Midwest," said John Barrett, Bailey Glasser President.

The Chicago office is located at 333 S. Wabash Ave. Suite 2736 Chicago, IL 60604.

About Bailey Glasser LLP

Bailey Glasser was founded in 1999 by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia. Since then the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located in 12 offices including Birmingham, AL; Oakland, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; St. Petersburg, FL; Boston, MA; St Louis, MO; Chicago, IL; Cherry Hill, NJ; Westchester, NY; and Morgantown and Charleston, WV. Plaintiffs and defendants rely on Bailey Glasser to handle the most challenging and consequential legal issues – regionally and nationwide – using a trial-focused approach to vigorously protect the interests of its clients. The firm's corporate lawyers handle business matters ranging from the negotiation and execution of billions of dollars in commercial transactions, to IPOs, to assisting foreign businesses with investments in US assets.

For more information, visit baileyglasser.com.

SOURCE Bailey Glasser

Related Links

https://www.baileyglasser.com

