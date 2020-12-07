Bailey Glasser Brings Aboard Ben Schwartzman and Nick Warden

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm Bailey Glasser LLP is pleased to announce that Ben Schwartzman has joined the firm as a partner in Boise, Idaho. Ben's career highlights include numerous successful trial verdicts, settlement awards and procedural dismissals for international businesses, particularly within the sector of agribusiness disputes. We are also pleased to announce the addition of Nick Warden as an associate who will work closely with Ben in Boise.

"Both Ben and Nick are exceptional lawyers, and we are excited to have them join the firm," said Brian Glasser, the firm's CEO. "Their stellar background in commercial litigation creates a unique offering that fits perfectly into our existing litigation work."

Ben has worked extensively in cases involving consumer fraud, securities fraud, antitrust and civil rights. His significant pro bono work includes the representation of refugee and immigrant families to vindicate their rights against abuses by various predatory consumer practices.

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to team up with everyone at Bailey Glasser." he said. "Joining Bailey Glasser is a natural fit for me since the firm also brings a trial-focused approach to litigation to vigorously protect the interests of clients. I believe that joining forces with them will allow me to have an even greater impact to fight for justice on behalf of individuals who need it."

Nick's practice focuses on all aspects of commercial litigation including civil litigation, appeals, alternative dispute resolution, and client risk management. He has also dedicated a significant portion of his career, including approximately three years with the Civil Litigation Division of the Idaho Office of Attorney General, to representing employers in cases involving claims of civil rights violations, discrimination, harassment, whistleblower claims, and wrongful discharge.

Ben and Nick will practice out of Bailey Glasser's new Boise, Idaho office. "Ben and Nick's addition to the firm serves our strategy of growing and diversifying our commercial litigation practice. Our diversification makes us strong, and has allowed us to bring on ten new lawyers this year while many law firms have struggled. Ben and Nick will do outstanding work for our existing clients, and will bring in new ones that we look forward to serving," said John Barrett, Bailey Glasser President.

Bailey Glasser was founded in 1999 by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia. Since then the firm has grown to more than 55 lawyers located in 12 offices including Birmingham, AL; Oakland, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; St. Petersburg, FL; Boston, MA; St Louis, MO; Chicago, IL; Cherry Hill, NJ; Westchester, NY; and Morgantown and Charleston, WV. Plaintiffs and defendants rely on Bailey Glasser to handle the most challenging and consequential legal issues – regionally and nationwide – using a trial-focused approach to protect the interests of its clients. The firm's corporate lawyers handle business matters ranging from the negotiation and execution of billions of dollars in commercial transactions, to IPOs, to assisting foreign businesses with investments in US assets.



For more information, visit baileyglasser.com.

