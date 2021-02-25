Bailey House Hosts 2021 Gala & Auction: A Collection Of Art, Luxury Goods And One-of-a Kind Experiences Set For Multi-Platform Benefit In Support Of Bailey House

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey House , a leading community based organization dedicated to providing comprehensive housing, health and supportive services to marginalized New Yorkers affected by chronic illness, will host its 33rd annual Bailey House Gala & Auction benefit March 11-26, 2021. The highly anticipated event historically gathers prominent leaders from New York City's art, interior design and architecture communities as well as notable personalities from business, entertainment, media, and fashion to celebrate Bailey House and its most notable allies. The auction, benefiting Bailey House, showcases an exclusive selection of curated auction items including: original art, home decor, as well as a collection of luxury experiences.

The multi-day event features several exciting components ranging from an online auction and virtual gala to a series of live art and design-focused talks with renowned industry experts. The public festivities kick-off Thursday, March 11th, with the launch of the online Auctions powered by Artsy and CharityBuzz. Participants will have the opportunity to bid on works in a variety of mediums from a roster of celebrated and innovative artists including: Adrian Wisniewski, Amy Arbus, Doug Argue, Duane Michals, E. Jane, Fay Lansner, Kembra Pfahler, Kyle Dunn, Mark Beard, Martine Gutierrez, Malcolm Morley, Mickalene Thomas, Nan Goldin, Nicole Eisenman, Pacifico Silano, Quiana Parks, Scooter LaForge, and Tal R, to name a few, as well as art from The Herb Ritts Foundation, Merrill C. Berman Collection, and The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation.

Preceding the auction's finale, Bailey House will host a special awards presentation as part of the public virtual gala broadcast on the evening of March 25th. Elizabeth Gregory-Gruen and Bob Gruen, who also generously contributed works for the auction, will be honored as well as the iconic singer/songwriter Debbie Harry.

As part of the auction and virtual gala programming, Bailey House partnered with New York Design Center to present a series of expert talks in art and design via Instagram Live via @NYDC beginning Feb, 25th. Designed to explore and celebrate creative influences for Spring 2021, viewers can enjoy inspiration from a lineup of industry leaders that include: Andrea Magno, Director of Color Marketing & Development, Benjamin Moore; Alan Tanksley, Principal, Alan Tanksley Inc; Denise Murrell, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Associate Curator; Cheryl R. Riley, artist/designer and art advisor; Daniel Beauchemin, CEO, Chelsea Frames; Charles Pavarini III, President & CEO, Pavarini Design, Inc; Patti Carpenter, Global Trend Ambassador, Carpenter + Company; and John Eason, Principal, John Douglas Eason Interiors.

For more information about the gala and auction, please visit bit.ly/BHGA2021 . Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Bailey House, which has been addressing poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, substance use, and chronic illness to improve health outcomes for low-income New Yorkers for nearly four decades.

The event is sponsored by: official framer Chelsea Frames, Betsy and Hunt Lawrence, Pfizer, Inc., Benjamin Moore, Daniel Beauchemin and Marc de Laat, Alan Tanksley Inc., Jeff Jacques MD, Jaguar Land Rover Long Island, Jennifer Lacks Kaplan, Kathleen McGivney, Morgan Lewis, Mount Sinai, Stan Ponte and John Metzner, Dan Scheffey, and NYC&G (New York Cottages & Gardens), with special gratitude to New York Design Center.

WHAT: BAILEY HOUSE GALA & AUCTION

WHEN: MARCH 11-26, 2021

Online Auctions | Artsy and CharityBuzz

MARCH 25, 2021

VIP Pre-Show | 6:30 PM EST (Gala Ticketed Guests)

Virtual Gala + Awards Presentation : 7 PM

TICKETS + INFO: Bit.ly/BHGA2021 | [email protected]

About Bailey House: Founded in 1983, Bailey House provides comprehensive housing and supportive services for marginalized New Yorkers affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. All event proceeds bolster housing services and housing development, strengthening Bailey House's ongoing efforts to help transform lives, improve health conditions, and expand opportunities for low-income New Yorkers experiencing chronic illness.

For more information about Bailey House, visit www.baileyhouse.org

