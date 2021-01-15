Bailey Javins & Carter Attorneys Selected as 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Javins & Carter, LC. is pleased to announce the inclusion of four of their attorneys in the West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine for 2021. Attorneys Timothy Bailey, Lee Javins, and J.R. Carter have been selected as Super Lawyers for this year, and attorney Taylor Norman has been selected as a "Rising Star".

Tim Bailey has received numerous selections in the West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine. Tim is a West Virginia native and a descendent of three generations of coal miners, and he has dedicated his career to standing up for workers who get injured in dangerous occupations, and those who have suffered all other types personal injuries. Tim has earned a reputation among his peers and clients alike as one of the nation's top personal injury lawyers, and over the years, he has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients.

Lee Javins has spent the last 25+ years representing primarily injured workers and surviving family members. Lee has handled many of the more complicated workplace injury cases that often involve workplace liability, product liability, or some combination of these. Lee has been highly acclaimed by his peers as a highly skilled litigator who aggressively and ethically advocates on behalf of his clients.

D. Blake "J.R." Carter has also been selected as a West Virginia Super Lawyer for the past several years. J.R. graduated from West Virginia University Morgantown College of Law in 2005, and he has successfully represented plaintiffs in nearly every type of personal injury case, including mining accidents, logging and timber accidents, products liability, power lineman and oil and gas field workers.

Taylor Norman graduated from law school in 2016, and since that time, he has focused his practice on complex civil litigation with cases involving areas such as product liability, workplace injuries, consumer litigation, medical malpractice, and class actions. This year is Taylor's third consecutive selection as a West Virginia Super Lawyers "Rising Star", and he was recently named "2020 Young Lawyer of the Year" all by the West Virginia State Bar Association.

Fewer than 5% of all attorneys are selected for inclusion in the Super Lawyers Magazine, and this award is given only to attorneys who display the highest level of professional excellence. For more information about Bailey, Javins, and Carter, L.C., go to https://www.baileyjavinscarter.com/

