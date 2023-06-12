Bailey Jenkins, Director of Operations at iCRYO, Recognized in Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch

iCRYO

12 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

Former Collegiate Athlete Turned Top Executive Earns Recognition of Accomplishment as a Business Leader in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, is celebrating the nomination of its Director of Operations, Bailey Jenkins, who was recognized in the Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch.

The 30 Women to Watch awards honor the exceptional women of Utah's businesses. Utah Business describes recipients as individuals who empower others and confidently lead their companies while adeptly navigating the challenges that come with womanhood.

Bailey Jenkins, Director of Operations at iCRYO, was recognized in the Utah Business’ 30 Women to Watch.
Jenkins set herself up for success starting at a young age. After graduating as valedictorian from her high school in Arizona, Jenkins attended Grand Canyon University and competed on the track and field team in the pole vault.

This experience led her to co-found Rapid Reboot, a multi-million-dollar brand providing FDA-cleared and patented recovery devices for some of the world's most elite athletes and schools. In February 2023, Jenkins took on the role as iCRYO's Director of Operations, bringing years of valuable expertise in compliance, logistics, and operations to iCRYO franchisees.

"First and foremost, I am honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious recognition and be named among so many amazing women in Utah," said Jenkins. "When I embarked on launching my first business years ago, I knew little of what it would entail or require. But nothing educates better or more quickly than experience. I have learned so much over the years, including the hard lesson of prioritizing smart business decisions over what I may have personally wanted. It can be hard to draw those lines, but finding communities that support you personally and professionally can be the defining factor in supporting your goals."

Jenkins currently balances ownership of two businesses in addition to a full-time role at iCRYO. Focusing on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, iCRYO has helped 150,000+ people and has awarded over 300 franchises to business owners all across the United States, with plans to expand globally.

"Bailey's drive for success and passion for bettering our recovery services has helped the brand continue to exceed," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer. "A community builder, entrepreneur, and a well-rounded woman pushing our industry forward, we are thrilled to hear of Bailey's recognition among Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch."

To view Utah Business' 30 Women to Watch, visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/utah-business-30-women-to-watch-2023/.

iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO
Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for all business owners. iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the quality of life for their team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE iCRYO

