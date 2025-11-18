Baileys and Funny Face Bakery Bring an Extra Delicious, Adult Twist to the Holiday Season's Most Famous Pairing - Milk and Cookies

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/baileys/9367351-en-baileys-funny-face-bakery-swap-the-small-talk

From reminding your family members that you're single, to reassuring your grandparents that you still can't cook, these same convos get old… fast. To keep things easy, breezy, and just a little bit sweet, Baileys and Funny Face Bakery are giving you the perfect (and most delicious) response to those same old questions with the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack, a limited-edition collection of cookies for adults 21+ that will do the talking for you, so you can spend less time on small talk and more time indulging.

Meet the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack – seven decadent cookies, each infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream (non-alcoholic)* and perfect for dunking into festive Baileys cocktails. Each lip-smacking pack of cookies features Funny Face Bakery's signature iced sugar cookies sporting a cheeky answer to one of the season's most-asked questions, and some with just a sprinkle of playful shade. Plus, the pack includes two indulgent gooey cookies with flavors inspired by holiday cocktail recipes.

"This year, Baileys is here to make your cookie dunking a little more delicious – and your small talk a lot more bearable. We've partnered with Funny Face Bakery to whip up cheeky cookies that say what we're all really thinking during those delightfully awkward holiday moments," says Milly Shome, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America.

The Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack launches with a digital spot that reimagines classic holiday nostalgia with a dash of sass and a bite of humor, starring actor and podcast host Owen Thiele. With a Baileys cocktail in-hand, Owen serves up cookies and a whole lot of holiday truth, getting down to what the season is really about – indulging and dunking with Baileys.

"Baileys is one of our favorite holiday indulgences, and we are so excited to have created these delectable cookies that are the perfect reminder to treat yourself this holiday season," shares Olivia Nickel, Head of Growth at Funny Face Bakery. "Our Baileys Hot Cocoa Cookie blends the delicious flavor of Baileys with classic cocoa and toasty marshmallow, and for something even richer, our Baileys Peppermint Mocha Martini Cookie takes inspiration from a Baileys Chocolate Martini recipe, bringing you chocolatey decadence with hints of mint and espresso."

When asked what you bring to the function, there's one obvious answer – a bottle of Baileys! Whether you're feeling a classic like Baileys Original Irish Cream or are in the mood to indulge with Baileys Chocolate, the signature creaminess and notes of cocoa and vanilla create an unforgettable flavor experience when paired with your favorite holiday cookie. And if you're looking to add something extra special to your holiday get-together, pair your bottle with the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack and show your friends the ultimate way to dunk the holidays. To spread even more holiday cheer, the first 25 Swap the Small Talk Pack orders will receive a bonus decorated cookie featuring a special message from Owen Thiele himself.

Baileys is available nationwide for those 21+ wherever spirits-based beverages are sold, and adults 21+ can find the Baileys Swap the Small Talk Pack at Funny Face Bakery's New York City locations and for nationwide delivery at www.funnyfacebakery.com for $68.00 while supplies last. Plus, find the Baileys Treat Bar at Hudson Yards in New York City (December 5-7) and The Grove in Los Angeles (December 13-14) for a chance to experience a Funny Face treat before they're gone. Enjoy responsibly.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is one of the highest selling liqueurs in the world. Owned by R&A Bailey & Co., BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream, Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Made with Oat Milk and Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Made with Oat Milk. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Funny Face Bakery

As America's First Pop Culture Bakery, Funny Face Bakery goes beyond conventional bakeries by curating personalized edible experiences perfect for any occasion. Renowned as the ultimate cookie destination in NYC, their meme-worthy collections and life-changing Gooey Cookies lend a unique touch to any event or gift. Proudly based and produced in the heart of New York City, Funny Face Bakery is your one-stop-shop for a scrumptious experience that's as authentic as the city itself. To learn more about Funny Face Bakery, please visit www.funnyfacebakery.com or follow on Instagram and TikTok (@funnyfacebakery).

*Contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume

Please Indulge Responsibly. BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur. 17% Alc/Vol. Paddington, Ltd., New York, NY.

