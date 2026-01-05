Bain & Company appoints Aaron Cheris to lead global Retail practice

Appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to helping retail clients across subsectors as artificial intelligence redefines the industry

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced the appointment of Aaron Cheris as global head of its Retail practice. The move underscores the firm's commitment to helping retailers navigate rapid industry change driven by emerging technologies and shifting consumer behaviors.

As advancements in Generative AI and Agentic AI redefine the customer journey and retail economics, Bain's clients around the globe are seeking new ways remain competitive amid accelerating disruption. As Global Head of Retail, Aaron will spearhead the firm's efforts to help retail leaders leverage AI solutions to adapt to industry changes and drive measurable growth.

"Aaron is an inspirational client leader with a finger on the pulse of AI innovation," said Laura Miles, Bain & Company's chief client officer and global head of industries. "His global mindset and wealth of experience across retail subsectors are invaluable to our mission of advising retail clients on delivering transformative technology solutions at scale. Under Aaron's leadership, the Retail practice will continue to guide clients through industry disruption from AI while maintaining a full-potential mindset."

In his new role, Aaron will advance the firm's use of proprietary analytics, software platforms, and deep customer insights to equip retailers with the data, technology, and shopper trends needed to navigate uncertainty and leapfrog the competition. He will also focus on driving commercial discipline for Bain's Retail practice, from pipeline management to repeatable SKUs.

"I am honored with this appointment and energized to partner with our global team as we help retailers embrace this new era of AI head-on," said Aaron Cheris. "Our team has a proven track record of delivering measurable results for our clients, from increased sales and reduced costs to improved customer experiences, high impact innovation, and superior shareholder value."

Based in San Francisco, Aaron is a partner in Bain's Retail, Private Equity, and Customer Strategy & Marketing practices. He previously led both the firm's Americas Retail and Customer Strategy & Marketing practices. Aaron has extensive client experience across retail subsectors, driving engagement in corporate and brand strategy, new concept development, omnichannel strategy, localization, customer segmentation, customer loyalty & rewards, development/real estate strategy, organization/operating model, and private equity due diligence. He earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and received bachelor's degrees in economics and political science from Occidental College.

Aaron succeeds Marc-André Kamel, who has led Bain's global Retail practice since 2018, steering it through the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry as well as a critical period marked by the convergence of traditional retailers and digital insurgents, new technology, and sustainability agendas. Aaron has asked Marc-André to continue to support the global Retail practice's sustained growth as its Chairman.

