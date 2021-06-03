Bain & Company celebrates its 10th anniversary as a 100% CarbonNeutral® firm

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today it has achieved 100% CarbonNeutral® status for the tenth year in a row—an achievement few companies can claim, according to Natural Capital Partners, an internationally-recognized leading provider of carbon emission reduction and renewable energy solutions.

Since 2011, Bain & Company has reduced Scope 1 and 2 direct emissions by 68%, by converting to 100% renewable electricity, improving the energy efficiency of its office spaces, and finding ways to reduce waste from its operations. The firm is set to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"Bain & Company is a sustainability leader within the management consulting industry, setting the standards for improving performance across all ESG metrics," said Sam Israelit , partner and Bain's Chief Sustainability Officer. "As we look back over the past decade of our carbon neutral journey, we are proud to have pushed the entire industry forward on environmental sustainability. We look forward to continuing to push the industry to address the pressing challenges of climate change in new and innovative ways."

Bain & Company's carbon neutral status is the result of initiatives at all levels to reduce the firm's carbon footprint. Bain's network of green teams continues to implement innovative local office initiatives, including recycling, composting and sustainable travel policies. Globally, Bain has reached its goal of purchasing 100% of its energy from renewable sources a year ahead of target.

Bain & Company fully offsets the unavoidable portion of its carbon footprint, including employee travel for client meetings, by investing in renewable energy technologies and conservation initiatives around the world. To date, the company has invested in 38 projects in 11 countries. In 2020, Bain invested more than 25% of its portfolio in high-quality carbon removal projects, including both nature-based reforestation projects and transportation- and manufacturing-sector investments.

Earlier this year, Bain announced that it received a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social and ethical performance ratings. The rating puts Bain among the top 2% of management consulting companies rated by EcoVadis, which monitors sustainability practices across 200 industries and 160 countries on behalf of 75,000 companies.

Bain is a signatory of the 'Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C' letter with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as well as the UN Global Compact. The firm earned an A- in its public disclosure of sustainability metrics through the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2020.

Beyond its own four walls, Bain fuels sustainable innovation across the private sector, bringing its clients an integrated approach that connects sustainability to business strategy—and to results. Bain also supports leading nonprofits tackling critical environmental challenges as part of its $1.1 billion commitment to pro bono consulting. This includes a multi-year partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), focused on market-based solutions to tackling climate change.

