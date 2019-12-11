Bain & Company Does It Again: The Firm Is Named A Top Company On Glassdoor's Best Places To Work List

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is number two on Glassdoor's 2020 Best Places to Work list, the highest ranking consulting firm and the only one in the top 10 this year. The firm has been in the top four every year since Glassdoor launched the ranking in 2008, including four times at number one.

"We're extremely proud of our Glassdoor ranking," said Russ Hagey, Bain & Company's Chief Talent Officer. "We work hard to create a culture second to none, and our employees continually reaffirm that we're succeeding. Bain's culture is a key reason people join the firm and choose to build their careers with us. It's why global leaders seek us out to collaborate with them to deliver transformative results. And it's what earns us this prestigious recognition year after year."

Bain & Company hires people with exceptional talents, abilities and potential, and creates an environment for them to succeed, professionally and personally.

According to a manager in Bain's Chicago office, the firm offers, "outstanding opportunities for professional development and learning, consistent exposure to our clients' most important (and challenging) problems, results-focused work and amazing culture with high-caliber and supportive colleagues."

"The people at Bain are truly top notch. It's incredible to feel like you're a part of a community that's in your corner and wants to propel your career, no matter where it may head," said a senior associate consultant based in California. "The amount that you can learn from the work, the people, the clients, etc. is incredible. The people at Bain truly believe in their culture and work can sometimes be, dare I say it, fun because of the energy everyone brings to the table!"

The firm's emphasis on teamwork, trust, and tolerance for diverging opinions helps clients build their capabilities, outperform the competition and redefine industries.

"You have the opportunity to work on some of the toughest business problems, with some of the greatest companies in the world, along-side some of the smartest (and nicest) teams of individuals on the planet," said a Bain employee, based in San Francisco. "There is an explicit focus on inspirational leadership and fun. The two go hand-in-hand and build a unique and powerful culture."

Bain & Company complements the integrated expertise of its consultants worldwide with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators, known as Vector, which includes world-class capabilities in innovation, prototyping and development, automation, machine learning and data engineering, data science, digital marketing, and enterprise technology. Through this and other new offerings, Bain & Company is at once delivering high impact for the firm's clients while creating new opportunities for current employees looking to expand their skill set and attracting industry experts to the firm.

An innovation analyst based in Texas noted that the firm has a "supportive company culture that cares about your professional development and work/life balance."

"Our employees' satisfaction is what enables us to deliver enduring results for our clients," said Laura Miles, head of Bain & Company's Atlanta office. "That's why we continually strive to make Bain the number one place to work and the most exciting place for top talent. This includes encouraging and enabling everyone's personal and professional growth, fostering an inclusive culture, and living the values we set for the firm."

To that end, Bain & Company recently changed its mission statement to acknowledge that the purpose of business must go beyond a singular focus on maximizing shareholder value. In recognition of the firm's moral imperative to give back, it made a $1 billion commitment in 2015 to invest in pro bono consulting over the next 10 years to address some of the world's biggest problems and deliver transformative social impact.

Glassdoor continues to expand its rankings to other markets, including South America, where Bain & Company ranked 7th on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in Brazil list.

The annual Glassdoor ranking is based on reviews from employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environment and key workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance. The complete list is available at Best Places to Work in 2020.

Editor's not e: To arrange an interview with Mr. Hagey or Ms. Miles, contact Dan Pinkney at dan.pinkney@bain.com or +1 646 562 8102

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

SOURCE Bain & Company

Related Links

http://www.bain.com

