Bain & Company Elects Christophe De Vusser as Worldwide Managing Partner and CEO

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, one of the world's leading management consulting firms, has elected Christophe De Vusser to serve as the firm's new Worldwide Managing Partner (Chief Executive Officer), effective July 1, 2024.

De Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda, who is currently serving his second three-year term as Bain's Worldwide Managing Partner. Maceda has led Bain through a period of accelerated expansion since 2018, with an extended run of double-digit growth and investment.

Under his leadership, Maceda has overseen Bain's transformation to embed diverse, expanded capabilities in the firm's core business while increasing its focus on sustainable development. Acquisitions have been a key driver of expansion in fast-growing capability areas such as digital, AI, sustainability and supply chain. Bain has made 25 successful acquisitions or minority investments since 2018, as well as establishing extensive strategic partnerships. Alongside rapid business growth, Maceda has fostered and reinforced Bain's unique, collaborative culture, helping the firm secure numerous accolades as one of the world's best places to work.

De Vusser has played an instrumental role in the firm's success and development. He currently serves on the firm's Board of Directors and multiple Board committees and leads Bain's work with its Private Equity and Financial Investors practice in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He previously served as managing partner of the firm's Brussels office.

"Christophe's service at the firm over more than two decades exemplifies our consistent mission to help clients create such high levels of value that together we set new standards of excellence," said Maceda. "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Christophe over many years. As worldwide managing partner, Christophe will maintain our ambition and lead continuing change to further improve our effectiveness, all with a focus on clients and results while further strengthening Bain's differentiation as one of the best places to work– and on leading Bain into the next chapters of its global success story."

De Vusser, who will become the first European to take the role of Worldwide Managing Partner and CEO, joined the firm in 2000. He has worked with clients across all geographies. In 2005, he was the recipient of Bain's Bright-Dix Award, an annual, internal award that recognizes excellence in developing people. From 2012 to 2018, as managing partner of Bain's Brussels office, he helped to double its business while expanding activities into new areas and developing the local team. In 2018, De Vusser joined the firm's Board of Directors. Since then, he has led Bain's work with Private Equity and Financial Investor clients across Europe and globally, helping to more than double the practice's business over the five years since 2018. He advises Bain's Private Equity and Financial Investor clients on their firm strategy and operations, as well as value creation in portfolio companies and deal execution. He has wide-ranging expertise on corporate mergers and acquisitions.

Commenting on his election, De Vusser said: "I'm honored to be chosen by my peers to lead this world class firm. It's a privilege to succeed Manny as we build on a remarkable period of sustained success under his leadership."

De Vusser began his career in the firm's Consumer Products practice and maintains extensive involvement with this area of Bain's business, bringing clients expertise in growth, sales and marketing strategy, business transformation, sustainability, and corporate turnaround programs. Prior to joining Bain, he worked for Procter & Gamble with responsibilities for global sourcing for P&G's Fabric and Home Care business. A Belgian citizen, he earned a Master's degree in Civil Engineering and also holds a Master's in Multilingual Business Communications, both from the University of Ghent, Belgium. He is married with two children and currently lives in Brussels.

