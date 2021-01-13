Bain & Company Is #1 On Glassdoor's Best Places To Work List

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company earned the top spot on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work among large, U.S. companies. It is the only company to earn a number one ranking on five separate occasions. The firm has consistently ranked in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008.

"We're proud to once again be recognized by Glassdoor as the best place to work and humbled by our employees' feedback," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner. "This recognition reinforces the resilient character of our firm and how in a time of uncertainty, we collectively rose to the occasion, and lived up to our mission of making an extraordinary impact on our clients and our communities."

In their reviews on Glassdoor, employees continue to emphasize their positive experiences working with global clients – leaders in their respective industries – to create tangible results and business value. This year, many also praised the firm's response to the COVID-19 crisis and ensuing economic downturn, citing the firm's supportive culture and its commitment to prioritizing employee health, safety and job preservation.

"I have worked here for a long time but could never had anticipated just how much culture matters in a crisis. Bain is all for one and one for all and vastly more competitive as a result," said an employee in Boston.

An employee in Bain's New York office said, "As a working mom I have felt very supported as I juggle my work and my personal life. Lots of flexibility, great benefits, amazing people. You will be pushed just outside of your comfort zone so you are constantly learning. No better place to start or continue your career."

"Bain truly cares about its employees, and invests behind them. Especially during economic downturns like we have seen this year, Bain continues to invest in its people," said a San Jose-based employee. "Furthermore, the work is exciting, challenging, and rewarding, which makes for an optimal learning and development environment for its employees."

Employees also highlight Bain's commitment to promote racial and social equity, within the firm and beyond.

An employee based in Chicago said, "They are really investing in diversity, equity and inclusion in the current environment. A lot of work yet to do as is true with most companies but they are putting in the work. It is encouraging."

"[Bain] has continuously been a great company to work for (I've been with Bain for 10 years), but they have really done a nice job in 2020," said an employee in the firm's Chicago office. "They have put forth a very thoughtful COVID-19 response plan, and really upped their game on diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of recent events in the U.S."

The annual Glassdoor ranking is based on reviews from employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environment and key workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance. The complete list is available at Best Places to Work in 2021.

