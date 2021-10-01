Bain & Company Joins Forces With Persefoni To Accelerate Decarbonization

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today a strategic partnership with Persefoni, a leading SaaS platform that helps investors and enterprises easily calculate, analyze, manage and report on their real-time carbon footprints.

This first-of-its-kind partnership will pair Bain & Company's expertise in carbon transitions, as well as its deep understanding of investors' priorities, with Persefoni's cutting-edge carbon accounting platform to deliver unprecedented solutions to Bain's clients on their net-zero journeys—solutions that are actionable, trackable, linked to value and grounded in facts.

With an initial focus on Bain's highly influential cadre of private equity and institutional investor clients—and their portfolio companies—this partnership will help Bain's clients to manage their carbon inventory with the same rigor and transparency as their financial metrics.

Download the Persefoni & Bain Solution Overview

"Bain & Company is continuously expanding its suite of services and tools aimed at accelerating the carbon transition, leveraging the latest technologies and working alongside our clients to create a more sustainable, responsible and profitable future," said Torsten Lichtenau, partner and global head of Bain & Company's Carbon Transition Impact Area. "This strategic partnership will help our clients to make the 'invisible visible' by turning financial, operational and supply chain data into auditable carbon footprint data."

"Bain & Company's commitment to being a driving force in the fight against climate change is reflected in the DNA of the firm. From being a carbon neutral firm for 10 years, to a deep-rooted commitment to bringing the best of the firm's resources to its clients to help shape their climate journeys, we're proud and excited to announce this partnership," said Persefoni CEO, Kentaro Kawamori. "Many of the largest private equity firms in the world already work together with Persefoni and Bain & Company's carbon and climate experts, and we're looking forward to seeing this critical solution partnership now be able to extend to the rest of the industry."

About Persefoni

Persefoni is the premier, intelligent climate platform built for enterprises and institutional investors to easily calculate, analyze, manage, and report on their real-time carbon footprint. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni SaaS platform provides users a single source of carbon truth for their organization and enables them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and transparency as their financial ones. For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

SOURCE Persefoni

Related Links

www.persefoni.com

