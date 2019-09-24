Bain & Company Named A Top 10 Company For Working Mothers

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has earned a spot in the top 10 of Working Mother's "Working Mother 100 Best Companies" list, which recognizes companies that offer benefits such as inclusive benefits for families, flexible work options, paid leave – including gender-neutral parental leave and support for women's advancement. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that Bain & Company has been part of Working Mother's Top 100 list.

"This recognition reinforces the many investments we as a firm are making to attract and retain the best and brightest female talent," said Jen Hayes, a partner with Bain & Company and chair of the firm's Global Women's Leadership Council. "Diversity at all levels is imperative to our success as a firm. Our Global Women's Leadership Council drives these investments, continually working to create, enable and embed the right programmatic and cultural initiatives that support and retain women over their long-term careers."

While many organizations talk about setting their employees up for success, Bain & Company sets a higher bar for itself: to ensure that all employees – especially the firm's women and mothers – not only succeed, but thrive both personally and professionally. Thriving is about growing, developing vigorously, and flourishing even with the different professional and personal dynamics that they often face.

Working Mother recognized Bain & Company for the firm's progressive workplace programs and policies, such as its family friendly benefit offerings, sponsorship and training programs aimed at helping women achieve their personal and professional goals and, remaining dedicated to diversity at all levels. This foundation creates an environment that brings together a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills in a way that adds value to the firm's work with clients as well as to every employee's experience. Bain & Company strives to incorporate these values into policies and everyday actions, creating a rewarding experience for all employees, including working mothers, and a strategic advantage for the firm as a whole.

In addition to Bain & Company's corporate recognition, Working Mother also recognized Anita Cohen, a partner in the firm's Chicago office, as a Working Mother of the Year. Anita exemplifies the passion, leadership and resilience of being a working mother at Bain & Company and is someone who has thrived both in her personal and professional life at the firm. Along with her client work, Anita is extremely active in several affinity groups at Bain & Company, specifically Women at Bain and BGLAD, the Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Transgender and Queer Network at Bain & Bridgespan. She has served as the recruiting lead for BGLAD in North America for the past three years, and personally invests in many candidates to ensure they feel a genuine connection to both the BGLAD family and to Bain & Company. Beyond her professional achievements, Anita and her wife, Stephanie, are mothers to their 3-year old daughter, Riley. Anita also devotes her time to serving as a mentor and application reader for Greenhouse Scholars, an education nonprofit focused on students from low-income communities.

"Receiving the honor of Working Mother of the Year is extremely humbling. As far as we've come, it is still rare for a mother to be recognized for managing the fine balance between her professional and personal accomplishments," said Anita. "This honor is an eye-opener for me in that we can't just accept the fact that many of us hold multiple jobs – professional, spouse, parent, caregiver – we need to celebrate how far we stretch ourselves and acknowledge the tradeoffs we make on a day-to-day basis in order to make an impact both professionally and personally. I am also extremely grateful to Bain & Company for all of the programs and support we receive to make the journey that much easier."

The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2018 data.

