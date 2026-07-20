Bain & Company named an OpenAI Elite Partner

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Elite Partner, the highest tier within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partner organizations to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions in association with OpenAI. The network brings together partner firms with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and extensive customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help client enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and harness them to deliver measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Elite Partner, Bain & Company will continue working with OpenAI to help client businesses build, deploy, and scale frontier AI solutions responsibly and effectively. With more than three years of joint client work with OpenAI and a recent investment in the OpenAI Deployment Company, Bain brings to these shared endeavors deep industry expertise spanning sectors including private equity, financial services, consumer products, healthcare and technology.

"Being named an OpenAI Elite Partner reflects the strength and impact of our collaboration with OpenAI and our shared commitment to helping client organizations harness frontier AI to create measurable, business value at scale," said Philippe d'Arabian, executive vice president and global head of partnerships at Bain & Company. "We've been building alongside OpenAI since 2022, combining their frontier AI capabilities, like GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, with Bain's deep industry expertise to accelerate innovation and deliver transformational outcomes for our clients. Our Elite Partner status, along with our recent investment in the OpenAI Deployment Company, reflects our ambition to stay at the forefront of AI innovation across industries."

"We are pleased to recognize Bain as an OpenAI Elite Partner. Bain's deep strategy and transformation expertise helps organizations worldwide translate AI strategy into real enterprise outcomes. As one of our earliest partners and enterprise customers, Bain has brought unique insights to help OpenAI better understand what organizations need to deploy AI successfully," said Colleen Kapase, vice president of strategic global partnerships and ecosystems at OpenAI. "Together, we're helping enterprises align AI investments to business priorities, adopt AI with confidence, and deliver measurable business outcomes."

Across its work with OpenAI, Bain combines deep industry expertise, proven AI deployment capabilities, and global delivery capacity to help client organizations to embed AI into their most critical operations, products, and functions. Bain is supporting clients around the world with AI-powered transformation programs, delivering top-line growth through faster product development and improved customer experience, and bottom-line gains from intelligent automation, cost reduction, and supply chain optimization.

Bain is continuing to evolve and deepen its work with OpenAI through new industry-specific AI solutions and expanded enablement offerings, helping customers translate AI ambition into tangible business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

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About Bain & Company

Bain & Company works with leaders worldwide to solve their toughest challenges and deliver enduring results. Since 1973, we've partnered with clients, including private equity and portfolio companies, to build the capabilities they need to stay ahead of change and help them redefine their industries. We measure our success by our clients' success, and we proudly hold the highest levels of client advocacy in our field.

Bain is consistently recognized globally as one of the best places to work. We operate as one global team, uniting strategists, industry and functional experts, technologists, and advisors with a vibrant ecosystem of technology partners.

Notes to Editors

Bain & Company was founded in 1973 and today has 19,000 employees across 67 cities in 40 countries. We have worked with more than two-thirds of the Global 500 and more than 9,000 companies worldwide. Bain has pledged to deliver $2 billion in pro bono consulting to nonprofit, public-sector and charitable organizations by 2035. The firm is consistently recognized as a Leader in major analyst rankings across multiple areas, including digital business, innovation, strategy, experience design, customer experience, and carbon-zero transformation.

SOURCE Bain & Company