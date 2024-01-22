Bain & Company named as a "Leader" in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Operations Improvement Consulting Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Operations Improvement Consulting Services 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US50494723, December 2023). The report highlights that "Bain accelerates firmwide performance by focusing on execution and capability building while driving sustainable change."

The IDC MarketScape assessment included comprehensive analysis of Bain's operations services with a focus on supply chain, procurement, finance, and marketing & sales capabilities along with several client testimonials, which helped position the firm in the Leaders Category.

IDC MarketScape's evaluation notes that Bain's operations reinvention is "anchored in four key principles: the link between operations and commercial strategy, unconstrained thinking, confident decision making, and an integrated approach," and recommends Bain's strategy as a "good fit for clients across a range of operations improvement desired outcomes, from burning platform needs to rapid cost reductions to burning ambition needs that identify value and fund future growth or strategic directions."

The report also notes that the firm "supports clients in balancing traditional operations priorities, such as cost, capital efficiency, and service quality, with new-world imperatives, such as resiliency, sustainability, and responsiveness." When describing how Bain works with clients, the report states that Bain "aims to test what is possible with its clients by working shoulder to shoulder with each organization's front line. Bain invests its time in clients, utilizing its extensive toolkit to fit its approach to the client so they understand and accept the organizational logic for long-term success."

The report identifies several core areas of strength for Bain, including:

"Bain's approach involves an agile mindset toward value capture. The company's goal is to make operations improvements a part of how clients operate going forward, with change management integrated into the overall approach."

"Bain's design, which involves complementing client capabilities and teaching the organization as its members work, is a useful way to develop client proficiencies. Leave-behind tools, such as the Resiliency Index/X-Ray tool, are a testament to this commitment."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape in Operations Improvement Consulting Services," said Bain Partner Hernan Saenz, who leads the firm's Global Performance Improvement practice. "In today's world, operations teams are balancing an increasingly complex set of goals, including profitable growth, supply chain resiliency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. At Bain, we believe in the transformative power of an integrated and strategic mindset within operations, and we believe the IDC MarketScape recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering value through an end-to-end approach."

"We believe this recognition reflects not only our dedication to helping our clients transform their operations, but also our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions that drive firmwide performance and sustainable change," said Saenz.

An excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape report can be accessed here.

