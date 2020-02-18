Bain & Company Ranked As One Of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is the only "premium three" management consultancy ranked on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in 2020. The list, published today, is based on employees' attitudes about their workplace culture and values, opportunities for learning and growth, innovation, and the ability to reach their full potential. Bain & Company earned accolades for fostering a culture of trust, where employees feel valued and are inspired to bring their best, most authentic selves to work – no matter who they are or what role they play within the firm. Bain & Company was also recently recognized in December 2019 as a Fortune "Best Workplace for Diversity."

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," said Russ Hagey, Bain & Company's Chief Talent Officer. "Our people continually reaffirm Bain & Company's remarkable culture, built on collaborating with and delivering results for our clients while investing in our employees' professional and personal development. This award recognizes those distinctive qualities of our culture and our commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent."

While many organizations talk about setting employees up for success, Bain & Company has established a higher bar for itself: to ensure that all employees thrive, both personally and professionally.

Bain & Company invests heavily in the professional development of its employees through training, mentorship and sponsorship, flexible working models, and a wide variety of career development opportunities. The firm's alumni credit their Bain training and experience with starting successful businesses, assuming senior leadership roles at top firms across a wide range of industries and private equity firms, and serving as leaders of non-profit organizations.

At the root of Bain's employee-focused culture is a commitment to attracting and developing the best talent, with diverse backgrounds, styles, skills, and perspectives. This commitment to diversity and inclusion is a strategic priority for the firm and a critical factor for its success.

"We have long been committed to diversity and inclusion, which has been instrumental to the firm's success in bringing about industry standard-setting results in partnership with clients," said Mr. Hagey. "We weave these values into policies and everyday actions, creating a rewarding experience for employees and a strategic advantage for the firm as a whole."

This philosophy has helped Bain & Company earn numerous recognitions around the world as a great place to work. The firm was named as the #2 company in Glassdoor's annual "Best Places to Work" list in 2019 and has consistently placed in the top 4 since the ranking's inception. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognized Bain & Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" in 2020, with the firm earning a perfect score on the organization's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for 14 consecutive years. Among its many other awards, Bain & Company has ranked in the Top 10 "100 Best Companies" by Working Mother, a "Top 100 Best Places to Work for Generation Z in 2019" by Mogul, and a Vault Top Rated Company of 2019.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Editor's note: To arrange an interview, contact Dan Pinkney at dan.pinkney@bain.com or +1 646 562 8102

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Media Contact:

Dan Pinkney

Bain & Company

Tel: +1 646 562 8102

dan.pinkney@bain.com

SOURCE Bain & Company

Related Links

http://www.bain.com

