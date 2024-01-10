Bain & Company ranks #1 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list in the US and UK

The firm has claimed the #1 spot in the US a record six times and earned back-to-back top rankings in the UK

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company earned the top spot on Glassdoor's 2024 list of 100 Best Places to Work among large U.S. companies. It has earned the number one ranking a record six times, and it is the only company to consistently rank in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008. It is also the firm's second consecutive year as the top ranked company in the UK.

Glassdoor's rankings are unique in that they are based on the voices and perspectives of employees shared through anonymous feedback.

"To be so consistently recognized over the course of 16 years is an inspiring reminder that at Bain, being a best place to work is an aspiration we pursue together every day, every month, every year," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner. "It is a testament to the collective effort of Bainies around the world who are not only committed to our mission of delivering extraordinary outcomes for our clients and communities, but equally passionate about shaping a Bain culture and experience where everyone can feel challenged, supported, inspired, safe, and welcomed. We are humbled by and proud of this accomplishment."

Employees lauded the firm's unique culture and investment in its people in their reviews on Glassdoor, with many praising the firm's dedication to inclusion, its high-performing, collaborative teams, the challenging and rewarding work, and overall camaraderie.

"You are empowered and accountable, but you are not alone," one employee said on Glassdoor. "And the best part is you can't fail. Because after all, what all those people are reinforcing is that a Bainie never lets another Bainie fail."

"From day one, the culture has been one of the most supportive and collaborative environments I've ever worked in," said another employee on the platform. "Bain truly values its people and invests heavily in their development, whether that means providing extensive training programs, offering opportunities to work on high-impact projects, or simply fostering a sense of community and belonging."

"At Bain, diversity and inclusion are more than just words; the commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment is evident in every aspect of the company," an employee said. "Diversity isn't just preached, but also practiced," added another.

"From interns and associates to senior leadership, the people are amazing, super driven and super smart," another employee added. "Bain is the best place to work, first for the culture and the support you get inside this company."

The annual Glassdoor ranking is based on reviews from employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environment and key workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and values, senior management, and work-life balance. The complete list is available at Best Places to Work in 2024.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

