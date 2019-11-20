Bain & Company Selects CEPRES' Investment Analytics Solutions for Global Private Equity Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, one of the world's leading management consulting companies, has selected CEPRES as their primary solution for investment analytics for its Private Equity practice. Bain & Company is the leading consulting partner to the private equity industry and in the past decade has advised on half of all large buyout transactions worldwide, working across equity, debt, infrastructure, real estate and hedge funds. Bain & Company also serves many of the most prominent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and family investment offices.

New CEPRES digital Platform

CEPRES is the leading platform for investment analytics and data exchange for private equity and other illiquid markets. CEPRES provides the highest quality fund, deal and operating company analyses in one highly secure environment together with due diligence, data collection and portfolio management tools for Institutional Investors (LPs) and administrators, as well as marketing and investor relations portals for Fund Managers (GPs) and placement agents.

Bain & Company selected CEPRES as their primary source of investment analytics for their proven expertise in the private capital markets, their high capacity for innovation in financial technology and the data set being primary sourced data only in a very secure environment, with highest data integrity constituting a priority for CEPRES.

"It is a privilege to be chosen by such a globally recognized consultancy firm serving both the LP and GP communities," said Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO and Founder of CEPRES. "We share a deep appreciation for the depth and quality of work that Bain perform in the industry, and are very pleased to be recognized by them as the leading provider of private market investment analytics."

Bain & Company will use CEPRES to help serve their clients across a wide array of projects and services. CEPRES securely manages confidential private equity data and will work together with Bain to develop specialist product solutions to help support and grow their practice.

"For years we have been seeking a solution provider that has the depth and quality of data to generate powerful insight into the performance of the private equity market, and in CEPRES we have found that partner," said Hugh MacArthur, head of the firm's global Private Equity practice. "The depth and quality of CEPRES' data and analytics will enable our clients to make better investment and strategic decisions. This partnership creates an extraordinary combination of industry expertise and insights."

About Bain & Company's Private Equity Business

Bain & Company is the leading consulting partner to the private equity (PE) industry and its stakeholders. PE consulting at Bain has grown eightfold over the past 15 years and now represents about one quarter of the firm's global business. We maintain a global network of more than 1,000 experienced professionals serving PE clients. Our practice is more than triple the size of the next largest consulting company serving PE firms.

Bain's work with PE firms spans fund types, including buyout, infrastructure, real estate and debt. We also work with hedge funds, as well as many of the most prominent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and family investment offices. Bain & Company supports its clients across a broad range of objectives that include deal generation, due diligence, immediate post-acquisition and ongoing value addition, exit planning, firm strategy and operations, and institutional investor strategy.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital platform for investment analytics & data solutions for private capital markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award-winning online platform securely connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world. CEPRES combines the most secure digital data exchange with sophisticated SaaS solutions and expert analysis frameworks to empower LPs, GPs and related professionals. Through CEPRES decision makers can secure their investment data to gain true insights on their portfolio of funds down to single operating assets within a confidential yet fully flexible framework.

The CEPRES Platform is built on the Digital Data Hub, a secure data exchange network connecting all market participants. Institutional Investors (LPs), Fund Managers (GPs), Advisors, Asset Services and other investment professionals interact on one integrated platform optimized for their own use cases.

To date over 2,300 of these market participants have securely exchanged investment data of over 7,500 funds and 76,000 deals worth over $27 Tr. in Enterprise Value.

For further information visit www.cepres.com.

