Bain & Company's Mark Kovac Named to Consulting Magazine's 2019 'Top 25 Consultants' List

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Kovac, a Dallas-based partner with Bain & Company and global leader of the firm's B2B Commercial Excellence (CE) group, has been recognized by Consulting magazine as one of its 2019 Top 25 Consultants in the category of "Excellence in Client Service."

"Under Mark's leadership and guidance, the B2B Commercial Excellence group has changed the way Bain and, in turn, our clients think about their sales strategy," said Ivan Hindshaw, regional managing director for Bain Americas. "I'm thrilled that his impact has been recognized and, on behalf of the entire firm, I'm pleased to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Mr. Kovac co-founded Bain & Company's B2B Commercial Excellence (CE) group in 2003 and assumed global leadership responsibilities for the group in 2015.

He led the evolution of the CE group from its initial focus on B2B and B2C salesforce effectiveness to encompass all go-to-market capabilities with a more concentrated emphasis in the B2B space. He's also grown the number of CE experts to include more than 160 consultants around the world and, under his leadership, the group has emerged as one of the firm's trailblazers in developing third-party partnerships with digital tool and application providers to further enhance Bain's capabilities.

Within the last five years, the CE group has experienced an 11 percent growth rate. It is now the largest solution within the Customer Strategy & Marketing practice, representing one-third of the practice's business.

Mr. Kovac is Bain & Company's leading voice on topics related to commercial excellence, co-authoring more than 20 articles published by Harvard Business Review, Forbes.com and others.

In addition, Mr. Kovac is a leader in Bain & Company's Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) practice, with significant experience working with enterprise technology and critical infrastructure suppliers, telecommunications equipment and service providers, and both traditional & digital media companies. He also has significant experience across several industrial sectors including construction products, industrial supplies distribution, industrial machinery and equipment rental.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we're doing at Bain & Company in support of our clients, and to have that work recognized by Consulting magazine is a great honor that I'm pleased to share with my colleagues," said Mr. Kovac.

Prior to joining Bain & Company, Mr. Kovac spent three years with Price Waterhouse as a senior accountant and two years with Dell Computer as a treasury manager.

He sits on the board of Vogel Alcove, a Dallas-based educational program that serves homeless children throughout the city, working closely with the program's CEO to evolve their strategy to better meet the needs of homeless families.



Mr. Kovac earned his MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, graduating as a Tuck Scholar.

Mr. Kovac and his fellow honorees will be recognized at an awards gala on June 13 in New York. Coverage of the honorees and the event will appear in Consulting magazine's April/May issue (www.consultingmag.com). Consulting is published by ALM, a global leader in specialized industry news and information.

