Bain Capital and the CDO Club Announce '101 CDOs Who Have Become CEO'

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain Capital and the CDO Club today jointly released a report on '101 CDOs Who Have Become CEO,' which lists 101 Chief Digital Officers and Chief Data Officers who have become Chief Executive Officer or President since 2011.

The phenomenon is occurring globally, across sectors, and at organizations of all sizes.

"We are excited to celebrate and draw attention to executives who are on the right side of history," said Darren Herman, Operating Partner at Bain Capital. "Just like business, the C-suite is evolving it's DNA, and organizations that embrace digital think writ large will have a solid chance of succeeding. Let us not sell digital think short, it goes far and beyond a website and e-commerce."

"The increase in the number of digital and data leaders taking the CEO role demonstrates the critical importance of having seasoned online veterans at the helm of organizations today," said David Mathison, CEO of the CDO Club. "The CDO Club congratulates those who have made this transition, and we continue to provide resources to help others gain the skills, connections, and training required to do the same."

The CDO Club is the only organization tracking this important trend. The CDO Summit regularly includes this topic in their programming.

At the upcoming NYC CDO Summit on Wednesday May 30, Darren Herman of Bain Capital will keynote on the "CDO to CEO" trend. Darren's keynote will be followed by a panel moderated by CDO Club founder David Mathison, featuring CDOs who have become CEO, which will cover the skills, training, and resources required to achieve this career path.

Register for the NYC CDO Summit: http://nyc.cdosummit.com/register.

A select list of 25 of the 101 CDOs who have become CEO/President (in alphabetical order):

Danny Bass : CEO, IPG Mediabrands Australia. Former CDO, GroupM.

: CEO, IPG Mediabrands Australia. Former CDO, GroupM. Jonathan Becher : Co-President, Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Former CDO, SAP.

: Co-President, Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Former CDO, SAP. Ganesh Bell : President, Uptake. Former CDO, GE.

: President, Uptake. Former CDO, GE. Simon Bligh : CEO, Dun & Bradstreet (now illion ANZ). Former Chief Data Officer, Veda.

: CEO, Dun & Bradstreet (now illion ANZ). Former Chief Data Officer, Veda. Nicola Brandolese : President, Retail at Luxottica Group. Former CDO, Luxottica Group.

: President, Retail at Luxottica Group. Former CDO, Luxottica Group. Adam Brotman : President and Chief Experience Officer, J. Crew . Former CDO, Starbucks Coffee Co.

: President and Chief Experience Officer, . Former CDO, Starbucks Coffee Co. David Chivers : President & Publisher, Register Media. Former CDO, Jostens.

: President & Publisher, Register Media. Former CDO, Jostens. Kevin Conroy : President, Digital & New Platforms at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. Former Chief Strategy & Data Officer and President, Enterprise Development at Univision Communications Inc.

: President, Digital & New Platforms at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. Former Chief Strategy & Data Officer and President, Enterprise Development at Univision Communications Inc. Jason Goldberger : CEO and President, Blue Nile. Former CDO, Target.

: CEO and President, Blue Nile. Former CDO, Target. Barbara Goodstein : President & CEO, TIGER 21. Former CDO, AXA Equitable.

: President & CEO, TIGER 21. Former CDO, AXA Equitable. Peter Harmer : CEO of Insurance Australia Group. Former CDO, IAG.

: CEO of Insurance Australia Group. Former CDO, IAG. Jim Lanzone : CEO of CBS Interactive & CDO, CBS Corp.

: CEO of CBS Interactive & CDO, CBS Corp. Laura Lee : Former President and CDO, Margaritaville Media.

: Former President and CDO, Margaritaville Media. Donald Lim : CEO at Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines. Former CDO, ABS-CBN Corporation.

: CEO at Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines. Former CDO, ABS-CBN Corporation. Pete Longo : CEO US Media, IDG and CDO, IDG.

: CEO US Media, IDG and CDO, IDG. Jonathan Lu : Former CEO, Alibaba Group . Former Chief Data Officer, Alibaba.

: Former CEO, . Former Chief Data Officer, Alibaba. Jim Mullen : Former CEO and CDO, Ladbrokes Coral Group.

: Former CEO and CDO, Ladbrokes Coral Group. Jean-Briac Perrette : CEO, Discovery Networks Intl, Discovery Communications. Former CDO, Discovery Communications.

: CEO, Discovery Networks Intl, Discovery Communications. Former CDO, Discovery Communications. Mark Read : Global CEO, Wunderman; COO, WPP. Former CDO, WPP Group.

: Global CEO, Wunderman; COO, WPP. Former CDO, WPP Group. Charlie Redmayne : CEO, HarperCollins UK. Former CDO & EVP, HarperCollins Publishing.

: CEO, HarperCollins UK. Former CDO & EVP, HarperCollins Publishing. Liz Schimel : President, Conde Nast China . Former CDO, Meredith Corp.

: President, . Former CDO, Meredith Corp. Andy Schuon : President, LiveXLive Media. Former CDO, Ticketmaster/Live Nation.

: President, LiveXLive Media. Former CDO, Ticketmaster/Live Nation. Robin Thurston : CEO, Helix. Former CDO, Under Armour.

: CEO, Helix. Former CDO, Under Armour. Stephen J. van Rooyen : CEO, UK & ROI at Sky. Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Sky.

: CEO, UK & ROI at Sky. Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Sky. Sarah Wilkinson : CEO, NHS Digital. Former Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer at UK Home Office.

To download the complimentary Report and view profiles for each executive, visit: http://cdoclub.com/publications.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bain-capital-and-the-cdo-club-announce-101-cdos-who-have-become-ceo-300649352.html

