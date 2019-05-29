Bain Capital Double Impact and Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics Partner to Deliver Best in Class Patient Experience and Access to Care

FORT WORTH, Texas and BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investing business of Bain Capital, today announced an investment in Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics, a premier group-practice provider of specialty dental services to families throughout the state of Texas. The partnership and investment by Bain Capital Double Impact will enable Rodeo Dental to rapidly expand patient access — regardless of means — to high-end, oral health care services in Texas and beyond. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain Capital Double Impact)

Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics was founded in 2009 by Dr. Saam Zarrabi, Fellow and Diplomate Dr. Yahya Mansour, Board Certified Pediatric Dentist - Dr. William Dunklin, Orthodontist - Dr. Brian Dugoni, & Dr. Raffy Kouyoumdjian. Since inception, the Rodeo Dental founders have been focused on their mission of "Giving Every Family the Key to Access High-End Dental Care". Today, Rodeo delivers on this promise with its award-winning, comprehensive team of dentists and specialists that include board certified pediatric dentists, orthodontists, endodontists and oral surgeons. Rodeo hosts over 250,000 annual patient visits, across 21 large group practice locations. The more than 50,000 5-star Google & Facebook reviews from its patients are a testament to the company's fun, engaging, and educational experience. Moreover, Rodeo's Creative Services and Software Development teams have created new types of original art productions, technologies, and applications that evoke positive feeling and unique, one-of-a-kind patient experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Bain Capital Double Impact to expand access to high-end dental care for families across the nation," said Dr. Zarrabi, Executive Chairman of Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics. "They share our vision of providing education, access to specialists, affordable services, and a high-end patient experience that boosts smile confidence and celebrates peak moments of pride and dental accomplishment with a commitment of giving back to the communities we serve. At Rodeo, we believe the large group practice model that integrates all dental specialties under one roof is poised to become one of the many great dental platforms to lead the future. We are proud of the amazing contributions of our dentists and team members in shaping an incredible practice culture that delivers outstanding patient care."

Bain Capital has deep investing experience across the healthcare services sector, having invested in and added value to companies such as HealthDrive, Arosa+LivHome, Aveanna Healthcare, Beacon Health Options, HCA, Surgery Partners, and Waystar (formerly Navicure and ZirMed).

"Rodeo Dental's founders, together with CEO Ben Rouse, have done an exceptional job building a high-end, scalable, and cost-effective service dedicated to improving the health of families and children across Texas," said Deval Patrick, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact. "We are inspired by Rodeo's mission-driven team, its collaborative culture, and the passion, energy, and Smile DNA its professional doctors and staff bring to work every day to ensure the best outcomes for each patient."

"The linkage between oral health and children's educational trajectory as well as mental wellbeing is well documented," said Peter Spring, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact. "By partnering with Rodeo Dental, we have the opportunity to create a national pediatric dental platform that is focused on improving the overall health of every child."

"The Rodeo Dental and Double Impact mission statements were cut from the same cloth," said Rouse. "Both have built-in needs to do social good and are intent on finding creative ways to help more people. Rodeo's mission, core values, internally developed technology and patient-centric platform are massively scalable and powered by our unique company culture. We are humble - yet excited to leverage the expertise, resources, and strategic advice inherent in Bain Capital Double Impact."

Committed debt financing for the transaction was provided by THL Credit. Houlihan Lokey provided financial advice to Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics. Kirkland & Ellis and Dykema provided legal representation to Bain Capital Double Impact. Choate, Hall, and Stewart served as legal representation to Rodeo Dental.

About Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics

Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is one of the fastest growing, multi-specialty dental groups in the country. Born in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the company's team of 100+ award-winning doctors provide a full range of general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and board-certified pediatric dental services in 21 Rodeo locations throughout the state of Texas. Rodeo fuels its brand reputation by providing a high-end Patient Experience. Rodeo has the largest production stages in the healthcare industry, with themed lobbies, upscale audio/visual equipment, and colorful window graphics that set the mood and experience backdrop. Additional color, music, fashion, and team vibe are mixed in to create an interactive pop art experience that sparks emotion and fuels one-of-a-kind interactions that patients share and remember. Patients are fanatical about the Rodeo brand and have submitted over 50,000 5-Star Google & Facebook reviews. The dentists and the company have won numerous awards including Best Place to Work in Fort Worth two years in a row. For more information, visit www.rodeodental.com.

About Bain Capital Double Impact

Bain Capital Double Impact ( www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com ) is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact utilizes Bain Capital's proven, deep diligence, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact focuses on health & wellness, sustainability, and community building to create long-term value and meaningful impact at scale. Its goal is to enable the next phase of financial and impact growth for our partner companies, which are solving critical social problems, and doing so profitably. We believe that our value-added approach, experienced team, and broad platform expertise will help our partner companies to thrive.

SOURCE Bain Capital Double Impact

Related Links

http://www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com

