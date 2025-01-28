Bain Capital Joins Versana, Accelerating Modernization of the Corporate Loan Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced the addition of Bain Capital Credit ("Bain Capital") as a subscriber to its centralized, digital data platform. Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms specializing in corporate credit and has become the 13th top-tier financial institution to join Versana's innovative platform.

Bain Capital will directly benefit from Versana's high-quality data offering, which will increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. The firm is also an early adopter of the recently launched Versana Reconciliation Module (VRM), a cutting-edge solution that electronically matches lender positions to agents' golden-source data at any point in time.

"The addition of Bain Capital is a huge win for Versana as it further validates our product-market fit and buy-side value proposition," said Cynthia E. Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana. "As a preeminent global credit investor, Bain Capital is forging the innovative path for peer institutions to follow, setting in motion Versana's next phase of growth. We couldn't be more excited for their Credit team to be a part of our game-changing platform."

"Exciting new technologies are emerging across the industry, and Versana has firmly established itself as a leader in this space. Their portal, partnership with agent banks and innovative approach to digital loan data have real potential to transform how the overall loan market functions, particularly in back and middle office servicing," said Kevin Gallagher, Head of Operations for Bain Capital Credit. "We are thrilled to be the first buy-side firm in the industry to adopt their platform and look forward to collaborating even more with Versana in the future."

Since its founding, Versana has committed to partnering with the loan market's premier fund managers through its Buy-Side Advisory Committee created in 2023. By working directly with buy-side leaders, Versana has captured critical market feedback to properly guide its product roadmap and technology development. This has enabled Versana to deliver the most valuable solutions for the industry which has an addressable market of over 10,000 institutional lenders.

The addition of Bain Capital accelerates Versana's momentum and mission. In mid-2024, the Company closed a $26 million capital raise and now counts more than 6,000 corporate loan facilities (Revolvers, Term Loan As and Term Loan Bs) totaling $3.5 trillion in notional commitments on its next-generation platform.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and technology company transforming the syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agent banks' corporate loan data on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana is fast becoming the technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the corporate loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with $48.3 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit-related strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured products, private middle market loans and bespoke capital solutions. Our team of more than 100 investment professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity, venture capital and real estate, and leverages the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

