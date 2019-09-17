Bain Capital Ventures Hires Fintech Industry Veteran Keri Gohman As Operating Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain Capital Ventures, an early through growth-stage investor that backs founders transforming major industries, today announced it has hired fintech industry veteran Keri Gohman as an operating partner. In a move to bolster the firm's growing fintech practice, Keri will work across the firm's fintech portfolio to provide strategic counsel and partner with leadership teams to accelerate business growth.

"Keri is a powerhouse — a proven leader who has spent her entire career reinventing financial services and helping organizations solve global challenges," said Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Having been a fintech geek for more than two decades, there has never been a more exciting time for our industry as financial technology infiltrates nearly every aspect of our lives. We're lucky to have Keri join us at this pivotal moment, as we continually strive to be the best strategic long-term partner to founders."

Led by Harris, Bain Capital Ventures has invested $600 million across more than 30 fintech startups over the past seven years, including notable names like AvidXchange, IEX, Justworks and Passport. Of the firm's fintech investments, roughly 60 percent were early stage at the time of initial investment. Recent new fintech investments include Finix, Harness Wealth, SmartRent and Ribbon, as well as follow-on investments in Acorns, Flywire, IEX and OpenFin.

"It's a rare opportunity to join such a talented team with one of the most successful fintech practices in the investing ecosystem," said Gohman. "The firm's ability and commitment to helping founders at any stage in their lifecycle was particularly compelling -- from a partnership that has such depth of domain expertise and operating experience, to the global access and connections through Bain Capital. For founders this is gold, and I can't wait to leverage my knowledge and background to help the team identify new opportunities and drive value for our portfolio companies."

Throughout her 20+-year career, Gohman has held senior management roles at established market-leading firms as well as disruptive newer entrants, across banking, insurance and investing, payments and accounting technology. Most recently Gohman was chief platform business officer at Xero, a rapidly growing SaaS business focused on cloud-based accounting solutions for small businesses. Previously, she was executive vice president and general manager of Capital One's small business bank and held senior roles at Intuit and General Electric Financial Assurance.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies, including DocuSign, Jet.com , Kiva Systems, Lime, LinkedIn, Rapid7, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, Rubrik, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital Ventures has approximately $5.2 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Bain Capital Ventures

Related Links

https://www.baincapitalventures.com

