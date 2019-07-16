Bainbridge Announces Start of Preleasing at Bainbridge Bayside

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced the start of preleasing at Bainbridge Bayside, a resort-like apartment community on the Tampa Bay waterfront in Clearwater.

The community, located at 19355 US Highway 19 N, features 360 apartment homes. Bainbridge Bayside delivers sweeping views, designer interiors, a white-sand beach and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort. It will welcome its first residents in August 2019.

"We are tremendously excited about what Bainbridge Bayside brings to this area," said Bob Thollander, President of Development, Florida for Bainbridge. "It has a serious waterside 'wow' factor. With its natural beauty, lush greenery, breathtaking design and outstanding array of amenities and services, Bainbridge Bayside offers a rare chance to embrace a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle right on the bay."

Bainbridge Bayside neighbors a variety of restaurants and shopping opportunities, including the Clearwater Mall. The community also is just 20 minutes away from Clearwater Beach and Tampa International Airport.

Amenities at Bainbridge Bayside help residents embrace both the activity and the relaxation that waterfront living can provide. The community includes a private, white-sand beach overlooking Tampa Bay, a beachside hammock garden, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for resident use, a resort-style pool with sunshelf that overlooks the bay and a boardwalk with seating area and fire pit.

Understanding that today's modern economy means more renters are working from home, Bainbridge Bayside gives them the chance to do that in style and luxury with its work-from-home offices featuring streaming capabilities. The community also provides residents with abundant opportunities to connect with others and improve their well-being with features like a 24-hour fitness center with spin bikes and strength-training machines; a yoga studio and private training room featuring Fitness on Demand; and an outdoor clubroom and lanai with television, fireplace and pool views.

Bainbridge Bayside offers luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Each of the stylish homes promotes an ease of living and a worry-free lifestyle. Kitchens feature white cabinets, ceramic-tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and chef-inspired stainless-steel GE appliance suites.

Plank flooring in the kitchen and living areas, carpeting in the bedrooms, oversized walk-in closets, double vanities, 5-foot by 5-foot showers with dual shower heads, walk-in laundry rooms, private balconies and private attached garages with direct access are available in select homes.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, Denver and New York City. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

303-682-3943

SOURCE The Bainbridge Companies

Related Links

http://www.livebainbridge.com

