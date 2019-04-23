Bainbridge South End Delivers Boutique Living to South End, Charlotte's Hottest Intown Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies, a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily communities in the eastern U.S., today announced leasing is open at Bainbridge South End, a boutique community featuring 200 apartment homes in the heart of South End, Charlotte's most popular intown neighborhood.

Bainbridge South End sits directly on the city's Rail Trail – a paved pathway that locals use for jogging, cycling, commuting, dog walking, and traveling to pubs, restaurants and shops. Select apartment homes will feature direct access to the trail, and the community offers indoor bike parking and a bike repair station located on the Rail Trail.

The six-story community is just minutes from Uptown and offers walkable access to the New Bern light rail station, a Harris Teeter grocery store, and a number of hip restaurants and craft breweries, including the Triple C Brewing Company. Bainbridge South End also is near Bank of America Stadium (home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers), BB&T Ballpark, Spectrum Center Sports and Concert Arena, Mint Museum UPTOWN, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Levine Museum of the New South and the Carolinas Medical Center. The community is also in close proximity to more than 20 million square feet of Charlotte office space.

Bainbridge South End pays homage to its surroundings with a 32-foot x 20-foot, Charlotte-inspired mural by renowned local artist Scott Partridge. The artwork, which is featured in the community's fitness center, promotes fitness and the South End lifestyle with images of the Wooden Robot Brewery, the Carolina Panthers and Thomas Sayre's "Furrow," an earthcasting sculpture visible from the light rail. The two-story 24-hour fitness center also provides residents with a greater personal experience, with yoga, spin bikes and a private training room featuring Virtual Fitness on Demand™ to suit their individual needs.

"Charlotte's South End is booming, and demand for apartments in this thriving area is extremely high," said Charles Persons, development manager for The Bainbridge Companies. "No community is going to be able to meet this demand better than Bainbridge South End. It has all of the hallmarks of a Bainbridge community, in that it provides a resident experience that is unmatched in the surrounding submarket."

Bainbridge South End is designed with hospitality-minded amenities and boasts a saltwater pool, which is surrounded by opulent cabanas and multi-level sun decks. The community offers multiple outdoor entertainment opportunities, including a poolside dining pavilion with bar seating, gas grills and outdoor televisions, and 667 sq. ft. rooftop Sky Lounge that offers stunning views of the Uptown skyline and the Panthers' stadium. The pet-friendly community also offers a dog-washing station, ample walking areas and private pet yards in select homes.

Other hospitality-inspired amenities include high-speed Internet options from Google Fiber, AT&T and Spectrum.

Bainbridge South End features a two-story, controlled-access parking garage that is equipped with eight electric-vehicle charging stations. Other eco-friendly features include low VOC paint and Energy Star appliances.

Bainbridge South End offers studios, studio lofts, and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The units will feature stainless steel appliances; modern kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and glass tile backsplashes; oversized walk-in closets with built-in storage systems; washers and dryers; Nest thermostats; keyless entry; electric outlets with USB ports; ceiling fans; and double vanity options. Select homes will feature wraparound balconies.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL, and Bethesda, MD, with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO and New York City. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

