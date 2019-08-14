Bainbridge Strengthens its Partnership with Delray Beach Boys and Girls Club

WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, has donated 20 bicycles to members of the Delray Beach Boys and Girls Club in Delray Beach, Fla.

The bikes were built by Bainbridge team members at the company's recent Managers Retreat in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Twenty kids, ranging in age from 6 to 16, visited the retreat to pick up their bicycles.

"Just building the bikes and knowing the joy it would bring to these wonderful children and teenagers would have been enough," said Kevin Keane, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bainbridge and a member of the Delray Beach Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors. "But we were all floored when they arrived at the retreat, and we were able to give them their new bikes in person. It was an extremely impactful and emotional experience for all involved. The Bainbridge team will never forget that moment."

"We are extremely grateful for our relationship with Bainbridge," said Jaene Miranda, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. "Strong partnerships like these strengthen our reach and make it possible for us to take care of thousands of Palm Beach County children in need."

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is to enable all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

"The children we serve come from some of Palm Beach County's most disadvantaged areas and live at or below the poverty level. With support from partners like Bainbridge, we can offer important resources these children need to provide real hope for the future," Miranda said. "From robotics and music programs to complete college preparation for teens, Boys & Girls Clubs provides essential tools for success and an encouraging support system to help them navigate through some of life's toughest situations."

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO and New York City, NY. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

303-682-3943

SOURCE The Bainbridge Companies

