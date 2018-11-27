Baird Celebrates 100 Years Of Client Service In 2019

Since the firm's founding in 1919, Baird associates have focused on providing the best financial advice and service to clients and giving back to their communities. This "service to others" has been faithfully followed since firm namesake Robert Wilson Baird led the union of two bond departments that formed the First Wisconsin Company in 1919. Robert W. Baird was also an early advocate of the formation of an industry group focused on self-regulation and became the third chairman of the National Association of Securities Dealers.

Today, Baird has approximately 3,500 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients through more than 100 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

"As we celebrate 100 years, we reflect on our commitment to client service that started in 1919 with Robert W. Baird and his guiding principle: 'Clients come first,'" said Steve Booth, Baird President & CEO. "This ideal, which we continue to hold true today, has helped fuel a century of success for our firm, during which we've grown our capabilities and expanded into new businesses and strategic markets around the world, all to best meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Baird has achieved significant success year-over-year through its balanced platform of five strategic businesses:

Private Wealth Management: More than 890 Financial Advisors and 85 in-house specialists provide comprehensive wealth management strategies for high-net worth families and individuals.

Asset Management: Baird's fixed income and equity portfolio managers oversee $69 billion in assets under management for institutional investors and through customized portfolios and mutual funds.

in assets under management for institutional investors and through customized portfolios and mutual funds. Baird Investment Banking/Capital Markets: Baird provides M&A, debt advisory and equity services to middle-market companies, and research, sales and trading expertise to institutional investors.

Fixed Income Capital Markets: Baird offers investment ideas and trade execution for institutional clients, and debt underwriting and advisory services to public, private and nonprofit clients.

Baird Capital: Baird Capital makes venture capital, growth equity and buyout investments in lower middle-market companies in the Industrial, Technology & Services and Healthcare sectors.

Revenues in 2018 were $1.78 billion, the ninth consecutive year of record results, and client assets entrusted to Baird exceeded $208 billion.

As an employee-owned and independent firm, Baird has been able to make strategic additions, driven by an alignment of values, shared goals and clients-first culture. Some recent highlights include:

Hilliard Lyons : In November, Baird and Hilliard Lyons signed a definitive agreement for Hilliard Lyons and Hilliard Lyons Trust Company to join Baird. The combined firm will have approximately 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from nearly 170 locations in 34 states. The transaction is expected to close in April.

: In November, Baird and signed a definitive agreement for and Hilliard Lyons Trust Company to join Baird. The combined firm will have approximately 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from nearly 170 locations in 34 states. The transaction is expected to close in April. Strategas: In January, 2018, this leading boutique firm, whose primary focus is macroeconomic research, became a wholly-owned, Baird company.

John Taft : Also in January, 2018, Baird welcomed this industry veteran as Vice Chairman and a member of Baird's Executive Committee to help drive strategic growth. John brings 35 years of financial services experience to the firm.

In February, Baird was named to FORTUNE magazine's 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking No. 16. It was the firm's 16th consecutive year of being recognized for its commitment to being a great place to work.

Baird also has a long tradition of giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. Baird Foundation provides support to many charitable organizations supported by our associates, and in 2018 contributed $4.1 million to non-profit organizations. Through the Baird Cares program, associates receive two paid days off each year to volunteer for the charity of their choice. Associates also organize Baird Gives Back Week, an event held annually in the spring. In 2018, nearly 1,800 associates and family members volunteered nearly 7,100 hours to 149 non-profit organizations.

"Our commitment to being a great place to work has enabled us to attract and retain talented professionals, who in turn, provide the best financial advice and service to our clients," said Paul Purcell, Chairman of Baird. "I couldn't be more proud of our associates and what we've accomplished together. We have given back time, talent and treasure to our communities, inspired by the example set by Mr. Baird himself. A century of success proves that our associates have translated the Baird values into reality."

To learn more about Baird's 100th and success over the years, please visit www.baird100.com and follow the hashtag #Baird100.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Baird has approximately 3,500 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $208 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird's investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com.

