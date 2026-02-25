Baird Medical Accelerates U.S. Expansion in Interventional Thyroidology

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a market leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, today announced new clinical progress across the United States. This momentum directly supports the Company's strategy to accelerate global growth and expand patient access to advanced, minimally invasive therapies.

Reinforcing the Company's market leadership in the western United States, Samer Nakhle, M.D., FACE, ECNU, Medical Director of Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently leveraged Baird Medical's technology for benign thyroid applications. His work secures broader adoption of these innovative treatments across diverse practice environments.

Sophie Dream, M.D., MPH, FACS, Associate Professor and Chief of the Section of Endocrine Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, drives this national momentum forward. She utilized Baird Medical's platforms to address benign thyroid conditions, empowering the broader medical community to adopt highly effective, tissue-sparing interventions.

"Integrating our systems into leading academic and private practices drives our core mission," stated Mark Saxton, US CEO of Baird Medical. "These recent milestones validate our commercial roadmap and ensure more physicians have the tools necessary to elevate patient care."

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a forward-thinking medical device company specializing in minimally invasive diagnostics and treatment. It is dedicated to the research and development of surgical robotic systems and innovative minimally invasive surgical instruments. Our mission is to enhance patient outcomes through precision technology and advanced diagnostic solutions. The company will foster strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions. Our vision extends beyond surgical assistance, aiming to develop intelligent systems that proactively guide diagnostic decisions and preventive healthcare strategies. As an FDA 510(k)-certified medical device company, Baird Medical's solutions have been used in over 30 prestigious hospitals and clinics across the United States, including Mayo Clinic, Tulane Medical Center, Columbia University Medical Center, UCSF Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and The George Washington University Hospital. Baird Medical is also the market leader in China in thyroid microwave ablation devices and consumables. Meanwhile, the company's minimally invasive treatment products are gradually expanding their commercial presence in over 20 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "might", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Baird Medical does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not be successful in expanding its business in China or the United States; (2) changes in general economic conditions; (3) regulatory conditions and developments; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the nature, cost and outcome of pending and future litigation and other legal proceedings instituted against Baird Medical or others; and (6) other risks and uncertainties from time to time described in the Registration Statement relating to the Business Combination and the transition report, including those listed under the sections titled "Risk Factors" therein, and in ExcelFin's other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these, and other risk factors is contained in ExcelFin's most recent filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement described above filed by Baird Medical in connection with its business combination with ExcelFin. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Baird Medical, the business combination described herein or other matters attributable to Baird Medical or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Baird Medical expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Eric Huang, PR Liaison

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.

Phone: +1 (888) 508-6228

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BDMD