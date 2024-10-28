Baird Medical Advances Global Academic Collaboration in Thyroid Health

News provided by

Baird Medical LLC

Oct 28, 2024, 08:37 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 24-27, Baird Medical proudly invited and gathered leading experts from the U.S. and China to advance the field of thyroid care through a series of impactful events, solidifying its role in the global academic and clinical exchange.

On October 25, Baird hosted the Sixth Global Thyroid Microwave Ablation Technology Exchange Conference. This premier event brought together distinguished physicians from both the U.S. and China to share insights and discuss advancements in microwave ablation (MWA) for benign thyroid nodules. Through this exchange, Baird Medical continues to build bridges across continents, fostering innovation and elevating best practices in thyroid health.

In addition, Baird was honored to participate in the 9th Annual China Thyroid Association (CTA) Conference and the inaugural Western Thyroid Diagnosis and Endoscopy Training Session. These sessions provided valuable platforms for academic dialogue and hands-on training, reflecting Baird's commitment to advancing professional skills and knowledge within the thyroid care community.

Furthermore, Baird contributed to the 4th Hunan Thyroid and Breast Health Forum, engaging health professionals in discussions focused on enhancing thyroid and breast health. This participation underscores Baird's dedication to promoting collaboration and knowledge-sharing across healthcare sectors.

With these events, Baird Medical reaffirms its dedication to academic leadership, cross-border collaboration, and advancing clinical standards worldwide, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in thyroid health innovation.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/.

SOURCE Baird Medical LLC

