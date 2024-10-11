Baird Medical Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Total revenues increased to US$13.1 million, representing 13.8% year-over-year growth

Net income reached US$4.4 million, representing 85.8% year-over-year growth

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in China which has recently expanded into the U.S. market following its receipt of US FDA 510(k) clearances, today announced its preliminary financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "First Half of 2024").

First Half of 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues reached US$13.1 million , representing an increase of 13.8% from US$11.5 million in the same period of 2023.

, representing an increase of 13.8% from in the same period of 2023. Gross profit increased by 20.9% to US$11.5 million from US$9.5 million in the first half of 2023.

from in the first half of 2023. Operating income was US$5.1 million , representing an increase of 70.0% from US$3.0 million in the same period of 2023.

, representing an increase of 70.0% from in the same period of 2023. Net income increased by 85.8% to US$4.4 million from US$2.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Ms. Haimei Wu, Founder and CEO of Baird Medical, commented, "Our preliminary results for the first half of 2024 reflect the continued strength of our core business in China and the initial traction we're gaining in the U.S. market. With our recent FDA clearances, we are optimistic about expanding our reach in the United States, where our minimally invasive microwave ablation technology offers a promising alternative to traditional thyroidectomy for patients with benign thyroid tumors. Given that approximately 150,000 thyroidectomies are performed annually in the U.S., we believe there's a substantial opportunity to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. As we move forward, we remain committed to innovation and expanding access to our technology, while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and operational efficiency."

Recent Developments

On October 1, 2024, the Company announced the completion of its previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. The listed company resulting from the Business Combination is Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited, and its shares and warrants commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "BDMD" and "BDMDW", respectively, on October 2, 2024.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device manufacturer and provider in China and a recent entrant to the United States market. Baird Medical's proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung nodules and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://www.bairdmed.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "target", "estimate", "continue", "positions", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "guidance", "goal", "objective", "prospects", "possible" or "potential" by future conditional verbs such as "assume", "will", "would", "should", "could" or "may" or by variations of such words or by similar expressions or the negative thereof. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Baird Medical does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

