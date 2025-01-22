Baird Medical Expands into San Francisco, Advancing U.S. Market Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, is expanding its presence into San Francisco, marking an important step in its U.S. growth strategy. This expansion follows the recent J.P. Morgan Health Conference in San Francisco, highlighting the company's early success in executing its strategic vision for medical innovation.

As part of this development, Dr. Terrence K. Trapp, an experienced otolaryngologist, has integrated the Company's MWA system into his practice, suggesting growing interest and recognition of minimally invasive approaches for managing thyroid nodules.

Since receiving FDA 510(k) clearance in November 2023, Baird Medical has treated hundreds of patients in the United States with its MWA technology, all of whom have experienced significant recovery and positive treatment outcomes. This growing adoption is exemplified by physicians like Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor of Surgery and Ellis Hanna Chair at Tulane University, who has performed over 100 MWA procedures. His experience further underscores the clinical potential of this technology and the medical community's increasing recognition of Baird Medical's innovations.

By collaborating with medical specialists and offering comprehensive training and clinical support, Baird Medical is actively expanding physician education and awareness of MWA technology in the U.S. With its entry into San Francisco, the Company aims to further improve access to minimally invasive treatment options, benefiting both physicians and patients.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical's business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical's operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical's products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Eric Huang, PR Liaison

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.

Phone: +1 (888) 508-6228

Email: [email protected]

