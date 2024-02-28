Baird Medical Expands Presence in the United States

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Devices, Inc. ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in China and the United States, today announced that it is accelerating its expansion in the United States through senior hires, key partnerships, and capacity building initiatives to support its business.

The Company has experienced rapid momentum in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023, in particular after receiving the U.S. FDA's clearance to market its MWA systems and technology on November 22, 2023.

Christian Chilcott has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, to drive growth. A seasoned medical device executive with two decades of industry experience building and operating organizations focused on minimally invasive, interventional procedures in the field of Interventional Radiology, he brings extensive experience in the areas of soft tissue biopsy, oncology, and the peripheral vasculature. Mr. Chilcott is building a team across the U.S. to support business expansion including recent hires in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and California.

"I am very excited to join Baird Medical at this critical time," said Christian Chilcott, Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, of Baird Medical. "It is essential that this market understands what makes MWA superior, safe, and the preferred choice of procedure for patients who have access. There is much work to do, but we're encouraged by the physician and patient feedback so far."

Since the inaugural procedure was conducted on January 12th by Dr. Alizera Falahati, there has been a steady increase in the number of procedures successfully conducted in the U.S. by leaders in the field of thyroid disease, including Endocrine Surgeon and Director of Robotic Surgery, Dr. Rasa Zarnegar of Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. Raymond Yung, an Otolaryngologist and the founder of three specialty clinics in New York City. Dr. Yung practices surgery at NYU Langone Health where he also trains surgical residents. Advocacy from these influential physicians offers a strong testament to the preferred procedural approach that MWA offers to both providers and patients alike.

On February 2nd, Baird Medical hosted these luminaries and others during the North American Society of Interventional Thyroidology (NASIT) Annual Meeting. NASIT welcomed major medical institutions, including John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center, Columbia University Medical Center, Tulane University Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, and the NYU School of Medicine to deepen industry best practices and develop high-impact relationships.

An important aspect of NASIT was convening medical professionals to offer education on employing the MWA procedure to both raise awareness and ensure safety as the technology becomes increasingly available. Baird Medical offers a rigorous medical education program to build industry capacity and safety as a critical part of its business development. Physician exchange programs have also received positive feedback and fostered high confidence in the new medical procedure.

"We are so glad to receive such positive interest and feedback from our partner physicians who hail from both the Unites States and Europe," said Ms. Haimei Wu, Founder and CEO of Baird Medical. "Entering a mature medical market like the United States requires that we take our time to do it well. This means education and safety is the priority."

Baird Medical will announce more initiatives in the coming months commensurate with its U.S. commercial expansion.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation (MWA) medical device manufacturer and provider in China and the United States. Baird Medical's proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://baidesz.com/.

