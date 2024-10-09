Baird Medical Lists in the U.S. on the Nasdaq Exchange

Company Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Closure of Business Combination and Begins Journey as a Public Company; Shares trade under "BDMD" Ticker

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in China which has recently expanded into the U.S. market following its receipt of US FDA 510(k) clearances, today announced a successful listing in the U.S. on the Nasdaq exchange. With shares trading under the ticker symbol "BDMD" on October 2, 2024, this important milestone marks the successful closure of its business combination and signifies its journey as a public company. In honor of the occasion, Wenyuan Wu, Baird Medical's Co-Founder, rang the Opening Bell together with other executives, partners and friends of the company.

Photography courtesy of Nasdaq, Inc.

"Becoming a public company in the United States is both a critical juncture for us and signifies our shift toward addressing unmet needs in the market," said Wenyuan Wu, Baird Medical's Co-Founder. "Our technology benefits patient and physician alike in enabling safer, more efficient and attractive procedures for thyroid care. We are delighted to fill this pressing need as we grow our business."

The Nasdaq listing comes as the Company expands its footprint in the U.S. market following recent FDA clearance for its minimally invasive microwave ablation technology, which offers a promising alternative to thyroidectomy for patients with benign thyroid tumors. Currently, 150,000 thyroidectomies are performed in the U.S. annually.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device manufacturer and provider in China and a recent entrant to the United States market. Baird Medical's proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://www.bairdmed.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President

ICR, LLC

Phone: +1 (646) 588-0383

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.