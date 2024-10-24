Baird Medical Proudly Invited to Showcase Microwave Ablation Technology at the ACS Clinical Congress

Baird Medical shines at ACS Congress with innovative MWA demos. Post this

The ACS, established in 1913, is the world's largest and most influential organization for surgeons, boasting more than 90,000 members across 144 countries. The annual Clinical Congress serves as a key platform for discussing surgical advancements, exploring new technologies, and fostering collaboration within the medical community.

On October 20, Baird Medical showcased its cutting-edge microwave ablation devices at Booth 1061, highlighting their applications in treating thyroid nodules, breast disease, liver cancer, and uterine fibroids. Baird's innovative MWA technology, which has been adopted by top institutions such as Columbia University, Weill Cornell, and Tulane University, drew significant interest from surgeons and medical professionals across multiple specialties.

The live demonstrations of Baird's MWA technology were a standout feature of the exhibition. Surgeons from the Middle East, South America, and the United States had the opportunity to experience hands-on simulations, showcasing the precision and efficiency of MWA in treating benign tumors and other conditions.

Throughout the congress, Baird Medical actively engaged with key thought leaders and participated in a range of panel discussions, including sessions on "Emerging Ablative Therapies for Breast Cancer" and "Endocrine Surgery." These panels provided valuable insights into the future of ablation techniques and reinforced the growing interest in minimally invasive solutions for various conditions.

A major highlight of the event was reuniting with prominent leaders in the field of endocrine surgery and interventional endocrinology from top institutions. These collaborative discussions further strengthened Baird's mission to enhance patient care through innovative technology and fostered ongoing relationships with experts who have been instrumental in advancing the use of MWA in clinical practice.

As the ACS Clinical Congress ended, Baird Medical reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its presence in the U.S. and international markets. The company's participation in the congress showcased its advanced MWA technology and provided an invaluable opportunity to network with leading surgeons and explore future collaborations.

About the ACS Clinical Congress

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress is one of the world's largest gatherings of surgeons, dedicated to sharing advancements in surgical techniques and improving patient care. The congress brings together thousands of professionals from across the globe to exchange knowledge and foster collaborations that advance clinical practices.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

SOURCE Baird Medical LLC