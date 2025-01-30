Baird Medical Shines at 2025 Microcap Conference: Driving Growth Through Technological Innovation and Strategic Collaborations

As the largest independent microcap conference in the U.S., the 2025 Microcap Conference brought together over 750 institutional investors, venture capital representatives, and industry experts from around the world. This prestigious event provided Baird Medical with an exceptional platform to highlight its technological advancements and explore strategic opportunities.

At the conference, Baird Medical demonstrated its cutting-edge minimally invasive microwave ablation technology, drawing significant attention from attendees and underscoring the Company's leadership in research and development. Additionally, the Company shared its global expansion strategy following the recent FDA 510(k) clearance for the U.S. market.

During the event, Baird Medical's leadership team held numerous one-on-one meetings with investors, detailing the Company's growth plans for the U.S. market, including market penetration strategies and product promotion initiatives. The team also engaged in extensive discussions with several industry players regarding potential mergers and acquisitions. These conversations focused on resource integration, technological synergies, and market collaboration, aiming to identify strategic opportunities that could drive mutual growth and advance the microwave ablation industry.

"The Microcap Conference provided us with a valuable opportunity to connect with global investors and industry partners," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. "We not only showcased our technological expertise but also gained clarity on future collaboration opportunities. We look forward to accelerating our global market expansion and achieving efficient resource integration through strategic mergers and acquisitions."

Moving forward, Baird Medical plans to leverage the insights and partnerships gained from the conference to further its mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide through innovative technologies. The Company will continue to invest in research and development to enhance product quality and performance while actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities to consolidate its global leadership in the microwave ablation field. By integrating complementary resources, Baird Medical aims to deliver superior medical solutions to patients around the world.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical's business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical's operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical's products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

