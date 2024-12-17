Baird Medical Sponsored and Participated in 2024 Guangdong Thyroid Surgery Committee Annual Meeting

Throughout the two-day event, Baird Medical showcased its latest advancements in thyroid treatment, particularly focusing on its microwave ablation (MWA) technology. The forum brought together leading experts and healthcare professionals to discuss innovations in endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery, fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices.

"The Guangdong Thyroid Surgery Committee Annual Meeting is an ideal platform for sharing our latest advancements in thyroid ablation," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. "This forum unites leading experts in thyroid surgery and provides valuable opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing. We remain committed to refining surgical approaches and elevating patient care standards globally."

The event's interactive sessions provided Baird Medical with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions with specialists about current challenges and future directions in thyroid care. Through its sponsorship and active participation, Baird Medical reinforced its commitment to driving progress in minimally invasive surgery and delivering impactful healthcare solutions worldwide.

By participating in this significant event, Baird Medical continues to solidify its role as an innovator in thyroid treatments, aiming to expand access to minimally invasive solutions and improve patient outcomes globally.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

SOURCE BDMD