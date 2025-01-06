Baird Medical Sponsored and Showcased Advanced Microwave Ablation (MWA) Technology at the Sichuan Medical Association Thyroid Disease Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a global leader in minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, successfully sponsored and participated in the 4th Sichuan Medical Association Thyroid Disease Academic Conference, held in Sichuan, China.

The highly regarded conference gathered top thyroid specialists and healthcare professionals to promote best practices in thyroid disease diagnosis and treatment. Baird Medical's sponsorship underscored its commitment to advancing medical innovation and fostering academic collaboration in China's growing healthcare sector.

During the event, Baird Medical presented its state-of-the-art MWA technology for thyroid nodules. The innovative solution, designed to deliver larger ablation zones and shorter treatment times, attracted significant attention for its potential to improve patient outcomes and set new standards for minimally invasive care. The company also engaged in high-level discussions with medical leaders, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global healthcare market.

"Our participation in this prominent conference reflected Baird Medical's commitment to supporting advancements in thyroid disease treatment," said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. "By presenting our latest MWA technology, we contributed to the ongoing dialogue on improving treatment options and patient outcomes. We remain dedicated to collaborating with medical professionals to promote innovation and enhance care standards globally."

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical's business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical's operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical's products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE BDMD