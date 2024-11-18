Baird Medical Sponsors MGH Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery Course

A key highlight of the event was a panel debate on thermal ablation technologies, where Dr. Shuhang Xu presented on MWA as a promising option for treating thyroid nodules and cancer. His presentation emphasized the advantages of MWA, including its minimally invasive approach, shorter procedure times, and precise ablation capabilities, reflecting its growing adoption in modern thyroid care.

The course also explored updates to the forthcoming American Thyroid Association (ATA) guidelines, advancements in advanced thyroid cancer management, and a range of surgical innovations shaping the field.

By sponsoring this event, Baird Medical reaffirms its dedication to advancing education and collaboration within the medical community. As a pioneer in thermal ablation technology, Baird Medical remains committed to supporting healthcare professionals with innovative solutions for thyroid and parathyroid treatment.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

SOURCE BDMD