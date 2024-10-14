Baird Medical to Participate in the American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading developer and provider of microwave ablation ("MWA") medical devices in China, which recently expanded into the U.S. market following its U.S. FDA 510(k) clearances, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting. The event is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 3, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois.

Baird Medical will showcase its innovations at Booth 100, one of the largest exhibitor spaces at the event, featuring the Company's latest advancements in MWA technology and highlighting its impact on thyroid care. During the event, the Company will also host an Expo Theater Presentation on November 2, 2024, from 10:25 AM to 11:25 AM, inside the Exhibit Hall of the Chicago Ballroom. The session, titled "Latest Advancements in MWA for Thyroid Treatment," will provide valuable insights into recent developments in this field. It will feature Dr. Emad Kandil from Tulane University, Dr. Feng Than from Sun Yat-sen University, and Dr. Khadra Helmi from Houston Methodist Hospital.

"We are excited to participate in the ATA Annual Meeting and present our innovations in microwave ablation technology," said Haimei Wu, Co-Founder of Baird Medical. "This event is an excellent opportunity to engage with leading experts and foster meaningful relationships to advance thyroid care. We warmly invite all attendees to visit our booth and attend our Expo Theater Presentation to explore our cutting-edge MWA technology."

Baird Medical's participation in the event underscores its expansion into the U.S. market, following a successful listing on the Nasdaq exchange. The Company's recent FDA clearance for its minimally invasive microwave ablation technology offers a promising alternative to thyroidectomy for patients with benign thyroid tumors. With over 150,000 thyroidectomies performed annually in the U.S., Baird Medical's minimally invasive microwave ablation offers a safer, less invasive alternative for treating benign thyroid tumors.

About the ATA® Annual Meeting

The ATA® Annual Meeting is the world's preeminent event for those interested in thyroid diseases and disorders. It's an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and collaboration through lectures, interactive discussions, meet the professor sessions, and abstracts.

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device manufacturer and provider in China and a recent entrant to the United States market. Baird Medical's proprietary devices are used to treat both benign and malignant tumors, including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer, and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://www.bairdmed.com/.

