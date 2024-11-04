Baird Medical's Advanced Microwave Ablation Solutions Captivate Attendees at the 2024 ATA Meeting

The company's booth was a highlight of the exhibition floor, drawing in a constant stream of visitors eager to learn about Baird's latest innovations. Attendees engaged with the company's representatives, explored demonstrations of MWA technology, and participated in insightful discussions about the clinical benefits and advancements in thyroid treatments.

A major highlight of Baird Medical's Expo Theater session, expertly led by Dr. Helmi Khadra from Houston Methodist Hospital, was an impactful presentation by Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor at Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Kandil's presentation featured valuable clinical data, highlighting a compelling patient case where MWA succeeded following an RFA failure. He also offered a comparative analysis of MWA and RFA, along with practical recommendations for clinical application. "MWA of thyroid nodules is a novel, safe, and effective method for treating appropriately selected benign and malignant thyroid nodules in adults and pediatric populations. It can provide advantages compared to other thermal ablation techniques," stated Dr. Kandil. The session concluded with a dynamic Q&A, fostering thought-provoking dialogue and underscoring the medical community's growing interest in MWA.

Building on Dr. Kandil's clinical insights, Dr. Feng Han expanded the discussion by focusing on advanced procedural techniques and energy management. An expert from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center with extensive experience performing thousands of MWA procedures, Dr. Han shared key strategies for optimizing patient outcomes through refined MWA practices. His presentation provided attendees with a unique perspective on enhancing treatment precision and efficiency, encouraging meaningful discussions with global physicians eager to integrate these techniques into their practice.

The Expo Theater session concluded with hands-on demonstrations where medical professionals interacted directly with Baird's MWA technology and posed detailed questions about its applications.

Baird Medical's participation at the ATA meeting underscored its dedication to contributing to advancements in thyroid treatment, highlighting its ongoing efforts to support the medical community and foster valuable connections on a global scale. The company remains focused on continuing these efforts and exploring opportunities to advance its role in innovative thyroid care solutions.

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

