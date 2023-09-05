Baird Medical's Single-Use Sterile Biopsy Needle Receives Approval from Jiangsu Medical Products Administration in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Nanjing Changcheng Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., has received approval of its Single-Use Sterile Biopsy Needle ("SSBN") from Jiangsu Medical Products Administration, the drug regulatory body for Jiangsu Province in China. Approved on August 30, 2023 with registration number 20232141234,  the product is used for biopsies of tumors in superficial tissues located close to the skin surface, such as in breasts, thyroid, and lymph nodes.

Baird Medical's MWA products have been available in China for many years, and the Company is known as a market leader in MWA technology for thyroid and breast nodules. This technology offers minimally invasive treatment methods, providing both precision and reduced complications while improving the overall patient experience.

Ms. Haimei Wu, Founder and CEO of Baird Medical, said, "Securing approval for our SSBN technology both strengthens our company's pipeline and provides medical personnel with biopsy products that complement MWA procedures."

About Baird Medical

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading MWA medical device developer and provider in China. Baird Medical's proprietary MWA medical devices are used for treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung cancer and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in China. For more information, please visit http://baidesz.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," "positions," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "guidance," "goal," "objective," "prospects," "possible" or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "assume," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions or the negative thereof. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Baird Medical does not assumes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

