BairesDev Announces Leadership Team Expansion with Focus on Business Development, Talent Experience, and Client Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team and elevation of key client services staff. The expansion will support accelerated company growth, facilitate continued top-quality client service, and ensure that BairesDev's most valuable asset -- its talent -- receives strengthened support and development opportunities.

Bob Leibholz is joining BairesDev as Senior Vice President of Business Development, a key role to strengthen the record growth BairesDev has been experiencing. Larissa Platt, who recently joined the company as Director of People Experience, is in charge of providing the best collaborative workplace for the company's 3,000+ employees. Additionally, a set of promotions to revamp the Client Services team is also a critical piece of the expansion.

"We are very excited by the arrival of Bob and Larissa to our team," said Nacho De Marco, Chief Executive Officer of BairesDev. "Their skills and experience will contribute to BairesDev's growth ambitions and help us sort out the challenges of today's business landscape. I'm confident that their contributions will make us even stronger and allow us to keep growing while creating lasting value for our clients, our talent, and our company as a whole."

As SVP of Business Development, Leibholz will be responsible for creating key growth initiatives, including expanding the proactive commercial development discipline. These efforts will be a key component in increasingly accelerating company growth. Leibholz has more than 20 years of proven experience creating, building, and executing go-to-market strategies, developing sales and channel organizations, guiding international expansion, and spearheading growth initiatives. He most recently served as Chief Business Development Officer and Head of Sales for a 5000-person global technology consultancy.

In her role as Director of People Experience, Platt will be responsible for the strategic deployment of human resources operations, ensuring procedures are aligned with the company's mission of hiring and retaining top talent. She previously served as Senior Merger and Acquisition Human Resources Manager at a cosmetics company.

BairesDev has also revamped its Client Services team through a series of promotions and new hires in the Regional Director of Account Management role. Saurabh Rao, Melisa Cabrera, Alex Pilsl, Gaurav Kumar, and Melissa Olander lead portfolios of strategic accounts, ensuring optimal management and the defining and monitoring of implementation of best practices.

