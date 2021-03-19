BairesDev Ranked Top 5 Best Software Outsourcing Companies for 2021 by TechTimes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading technology solutions and software outsourcing company, BairesDev, has been ranked among the Top 5 Best Software Outsourcing Companies for 2021 by TechTimes. This placement recognizes the company's prominence in high-quality services, expert staff, and client satisfaction, all of which are reflected in BairesDev's excellent client testimonials and extensive project portfolio.

In fact, BairesDev's Net Promoter Score (NPS) has increased by 24.4 percentual points in the past year and, with an average Customer Satisfaction score of 9/10, the company's outsourcing services are considered "Excellent" and over the 90th percentile of businesses by the 2020 NPS Benchmark for Mid-Market B2B IT companies.

This is not the first time TechTimes has included BairesDev in some of its most prestigious rankings. In 2020, the tech media organization also ranked BairesDev among the Top 5 Software Development Companies and, in 2019, BairesDev was among TechTime's Top 5 Best Software Outsourcing Companies . These yearly placements come to show BairesDev's consistency in delivering high-quality technology solutions to worldwide clients and its commitment to continuous improvement.

Furthermore, this recognition by TechTimes adds up to a significant series of achievements and accolades for BairesDev. In the past few months, the company has also been named Most Outstanding Leader in Software Development by CV Magazine, Most Awarded Company in 10th annual Best in Biz Awards, Best Company for Diversity by Comparably, and Top Fastest-Growing Company in California by Inc. 5000. Click here for a full list of BairesDev's awards and recognitions.

With an average annual growth rate of 52% over the past four years, BairesDev is continuing to consolidate its leadership position in the software outsourcing industry. The company is driving the digital acceleration of companies all around the world by staying true to its vision: delivering high-quality software solutions that always match the specific needs of its clients. To learn more about BairesDev's placement in TechTimes Top Software Outsourcing Companies, check out their full article at techtimes.com .

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

