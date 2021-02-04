BairesDev was named "Most Outstanding Leader in Software Development" by CV Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev is proud to announce that it has been named "Most Outstanding Leader in Software Development" by CV Magazine at the 2021 Corporate Excellence Awards. This award recognizes the software development company for its commitment to innovation, business growth, and providing high-quality products and services to worldwide clients.

According to BairesDev's CEO and Co-Founder, Nacho De Marco , this achievement is a direct consequence of the company's devotion to working with the Top 1% of IT Talent in the region. "No matter the project, we are always prepared to deliver the highest-quality technology solutions in the market", said De Marco on his LinkedIn profile.

BairesDev has been a remote-first company since its foundation in 2009, and today it stands as an expert in outsourcing technology solutions via distributed teams. It is thanks to this approach that the company has managed to grow at an average annual rate of 52% over the last four years and anticipates accelerating that same rate to 75% by the end of 2021.

In order to select BairesDev as the winner of the "Most Outstanding Leader in Software Development" category, Corporate Vision Magazine took into consideration multiple criteria judged purely on the merit of their in-house team. This included company performance over time, expertise within the industry, presence in the region, and client testimonials and recommendations.

This is the first major accolade for BairesDev in 2021, after an incredibly successful 2020 in which the company accepted multiple awards from world-renowned organizations , including Inc. 5000, Best in Biz, San Francisco Business Times, CEO WA, American Business Awards, Comparably, and several others.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,500 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

SOURCE BairesDev

Related Links

https://www.bairesdev.com

