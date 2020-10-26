SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev was selected as one of the Best Companies for Compensation in the USA at the 2020 Comparably Awards, a yearly event that showcases innovative organizations pushing their industries forward. The technology solutions company was one of the winners of the Large Companies category, along with other world-class organizations like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Netflix.

BairesDev received close to 500 anonymous reviews from its employees, which amounted to an overall score of 96/100 in Comparably's platform. These reviews also recognized various key factors of what it's like to work at BairesDev, including thoughts on the work environment and pace, team interactivity, manager feedback, and approval of BairesDev's CEO, Nacho De Marco.

As a leading technology solutions company employing the Top 1% of IT Talent, BairesDev prides itself on giving its employees everything they need to find passion in their jobs, improve their productivity, and maintain an innovation loop fed by its talented distributed teams. This includes perks like flexible schedules, training plans, mentoring systems, and, of course, an excellent compensation plan that goes well above the market average.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,300 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

