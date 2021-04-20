BairesDev Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco, has been declared a winner in the 2021 edition of The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Awards, which celebrates companies that provide a superior level of customer service.

The company has been hailed as Organization of the Year as well as Outsource Partner of the Year in the Large company tier due to the outstanding customer service it has offered throughout the highly challenging 2020. BairesDev has shown a strong performance in the customer service department throughout the last couple of years, with 93% of the company's clients reporting a highly satisfactory experience.

This achievement is a direct consequence of the company's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and support for all its clients. "For all its challenges, 2020 proved to be a fantastic year for BairesDev, a year in which we strived to deliver elite customer service and value every single day" said BairesDev's CEO and Co-Founder, Nacho De Marco, "We have always embraced a customer-first philosophy and winning this award is a sign of our ability to continuously do so, even in the face of the harshest market conditions."

BairesDev is now a global leader in the software development industry, offering high-quality delivery of custom software solutions for organizations of all sizes. With a constantly growing team made by the Top 1% of IT Talent, the company's expertise in managing distributed teams across the Americas has helped it build a solid reputation as a custom technology solutions provider with superior customer service.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards are granted by a panel of experienced judges that evaluates each nomination's value and relevance as well as their performance according to a proprietary and unique scoring system developed especially for The Business Intelligence Group.

This award is yet another accolade for BairesDev in 2021, a year that already saw the company being recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in California in the Inc. 5000 Regionals as well as being named Most Outstanding Leader in Software Development at the 2021 Corporate Excellence Awards.

This strong start of the year is a continuation of the incredibly successful 2020, in which the company was awarded multiple accolades by prestigious organizations, including Inc. 5000, Best in Biz, The San Francisco Business Times, CEO WA, American Business Awards, Comparably, and several others.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,300 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

