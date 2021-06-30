BairesDev Wins Six Globee® Awards in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

Selected Best IT Company of the Year for its expertise in delivering custom-made technology solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BairesDev , a leading technology solutions company, was named the winner of four Gold Globee® Awards in the categories of Best IT Company of the Year, IT Service Provider of the Year, Best IT Workplace for Age, Race Hiring & Promotion Equality, and Women in Information Technology, and two Silver Globee® Awards, in the categories of Hot Company of the Year and Best IT Workplace for Diversity in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards. BairesDev also received the Grand Trophy as one of the most recognized companies this year.

BairesDev's Digital Acceleration experts architect and engineer scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet clients' business challenges. By incorporating custom development processes for tailor-made tech solutions to fit any project, reducing the build-up time of custom teams, clients can start and finish projects at faster rates without compromising quality. As a result of these, the company has sustained an average annual growth rate of 52% over the past four years. This year is projected to be the fastest-growing year in the history of the company, as BairesDev aims to reach 75% growth.

"At BairesDev, we're committed to delivering high-quality, customized solutions to help our clients succeed, especially in this new normal," said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev. "We're honored to have received these six recognitions that reflect our work for our clients as well as our work to foster a more diverse and accepting technology industry."

Since its founding in 2009, BairesDev has prioritized talent above all else because it believes in the transformative power of diversity to build a more creative, innovative, and thriving workplace and provide the best technology solutions for clients. BairesDev invests 22% of its annual revenue exclusively into talent acquisition initiatives. The company also tripled the size of its HR department in 2020 to provide equal opportunity to the 1.2 million job applications it receives each year.

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2,500 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

