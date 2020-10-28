BairesDev's Chief R&D Officer wins Gold in the 2020 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev announced today that Women World Awards has named Rocio Belfiore, the company's chief R&D officer, a Gold winner in the 13th Annual 2020 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards®.

Belfiore was recognized with the gold award in two categories: Excellence in Industry Woman of the Year in Information Technology Services and Female Executive of the Year. Both recognitions were based on her significant contributions to BairesDev's performance over the past year, including the development of a lead generation system that generated USD 20 million. Under her guidance, essential features were incorporated into this system, as well as new data-inferring algorithms.

Belfiore's award reflects years of hard work and strategic management in the Research & Development department and comes to highlight a particularly fruitful year for the executive, who already won the Bronze Stevie prize for Woman of the Year in the Business Services Industries last May.

"It's an honor to be named a gold winner by Women World Awards," said Belfiore. "However, these awards are more than an individual recognition, as they extend to the entire BairesDev team, without which it couldn't be possible for the company to successfully and consistently provide valuable IT solutions to face the mounting challenges of today's business landscape."

Through the strong leadership of executives like Belfiore, BairesDev continues growing in the development industry while upholding its mission of working with the Top 1% of IT Talent to deliver unmatched end-to-end technology solutions. The software development company collaborates with expert professionals from diverse walks of life to build high-performing teams to meet the increasingly demanding needs of the market.

This approach has allowed BairesDev to develop smart working methodologies that lets the company work with the most skilled professionals in the industry, regardless of their location and background. Such focus is what allowed for talent as diverse as Rocio's to thrive and to become instrumental in the ever-growing sophistication of BairesDev's services.

The emphasis on talent also propelled BairesDev to long-standing partnerships with clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, and ViacomCBS, and allows it to become an essential part of their digital acceleration processes.

The annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

